Clifford Moseley marks 40 years educating others about Alzheimer's disease

TALLADEGA -- Clifford Moseley knows what Alzheimer’s disease can do to a family. He has seen what it has done to his.
Moseley’s father dealt with dementia before he passed away in 1985, and his mother, two aunts on both sides of the family, two uncles and two brothers have all been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
Some 40 years ago, Moseley helped establish the Alzheimer’s Support Group that normally meets on the second Saturday of each month in the boardroom at Citizens Baptist Medical Center.
Of course, right now meetings are quite limited, but Moseley said he would like to mark his 40th anniversary with the group by passing on crucial information about the dreaded disease.
“There are numerous early symptoms of the disease, ranging from forgetting to pay bills or getting lost in Walmart. Forgetting where you parked, or getting lost just driving in town and having to ask the police how to get home,” Moseley said. “It can be losing your keys or putting something on the stove to cook and then forgetting about it, locking yourself out of the house, not being able to keep up with money and then accusing a family member of stealing it.”
Early diagnosis, he added, is crucial, because while there is no cure, more and more symptoms can be managed with medication if they are caught early enough.
Moseley was working as an LPN at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in the late 1970s when he first became involved in Alzheimer’s support, thanks to the efforts of Martha Capps. They were both working in the emergency room when Capps invited him to First Baptist Church.
“I went, like a crazy nut,” Moseley said. “I was the only black person there. But then someone said I was a great person to volunteer for president of the Alzheimer’s Support Group. I was voted in in 1979 and sworn in in 1980.”
He became the volunteer president at the hospital after that.
“Alzheimer’s can tear a family apart,” he said. “You don’t see it if you just visit someone for five or 10 minutes at a time, but a caregiver knows.
“You see the dementia first, where you lose track of little things, like your keys or glasses, or you forget what you put in the microwave. Alzheimer’s is different. You misplace facial figures, you can’t keep up with who is in your house. There’s a world of difference.
“When I moved in to care for my mother, she would tell people that I hadn’t fed her for two or three days. Of course, that wasn’t true, but that’s what the disease can do to you. If people don’t know better, there’s no telling what they might believe.
“With Daddy, that was different, he just tried to kill all of us. We had to get all the guns and knives out of his house.”
Alzheimer’s, he says, is a different kind of disease, because “cancer patients can tell you where it hurts. With Alzheimer’s, God takes their mind away, and there’s no pain for them,” just for the caregivers.