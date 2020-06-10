Clergy come together to plan unity march in Pell City; event set Saturday

PELL CITY -- Church leaders in Pell City are joining together to hold the “Unity March 4 Change” this Saturday.
Pastor Donald Gover of Life Family Worship Center said the event aims to gather people together to reject systemic racism, inequality and injustice.
“We want to see these things eradicated, especially in Pell City,” Gover said.
The march will begin at First Baptist Church at 4 p.m. and go down 19th Street to end at the St. Clair County Courthouse.
Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin said his department will provide an escort for marchers down 19th Street. He noted his officers would treat the march much like they would a parade.
Gover said the purpose of the march was to bring the community together to talk about these issues.
He said the idea came from discussions among clergy from churches throughout the city. Gover said they surveyed their community and found people wanted to see something done.
Gover said the march will be the first step in bringing the community together to discuss and deal with issues facing the entire nation.
“It’s to start the conversation and identify gaps, and what we need to do,” Gover said.
Gover said the event will feature speeches from black and white clergy, local youth, Mayor Bill Pruitt and Irwin.
The event will also feature acknowledgment of the deaths of George Floyd and Moody police Lt. Stephen Williams.
Floyd was a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. The former officer charged with killing him is white. Three other former officers are now also charged in connection with Floyd's death.
Williams was fatally shot in the line of duty Tuesday, June 2. The two people charged in connection with his death both appeared in court Monday morning, the same day he was put to rest.
Irwin said he supports the event and hopes it helps people remember to support their neighbors.
“I am always supportive of us working together and caring about one another,” Irwin said.
Irwin also took time Wednesday to say the events leading up to Floyd’s death were tragic. He said no one is above the law, and officers who act outside of their training and cause events like Floyd’s death disgrace the badge of law enforcement officers.
“I think the community knows we don't do that,” Irwin said.
Gover and Irwin both said they expect the march to be a peaceful community event.