Clearing and grading on Pell City connector project likely in April

Pre-construction and planning work has been moving along quickly in recent months for a new road that will connect traffic between Hazelwood Drive and Veterans Parkway in Pell City.
The city-county cooperation to develop the new road has advanced to a bid for the construction, inspection and engineering costs from Whittaker Contracting of Guntersville, with that totaling $2,625,534, rather than an anticipated $3.1 million, according to Brian Muenger, city manager of Pell City.
EEFS — Engineering, Environmental and Forestry Service Company of Bessemer — will oversee the construction engineering and inspection services for the project.
Federal grant funding has supplied 80 percent of the cost, with Pell City’s agreement to supply the remaining 20 percent of $337,926. The Alabama Department of Transportation allocates the federal funds in place and oversees the project.
It’s expected that pre-construction work such as clearing and grading will get under way in April, with much of this part of the project having no effect on the traffic flow of the immediate areas, Muenger said.
Once the work begins at access points from the existing Hazelwood Drive into the entries to the road — one from the area of Walgreens and Chic-fil-A and the other on the western side of the project where the road will adjoin Veterans Parkway with a new intersection — work at the sites will be planned as much as possible around hours of the least traffic and use, Muenger said.
The current entry to the existing Hazelwood Drive is from U.S. 231, where the road meets entry intersections to the Walmart Shopping Center on the eastern side of U.S. 231, and those located on the western side.
St. Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon, who was chairman when initial negotiations were in progress for the project in 2014, said having it moving forward now is crucial to the economic health of St. Clair County and Pell City.
“This will not only serve existing traffic to our businesses and facilities already in the area, but it will open up commercial property in the area of the new road,” he said.
Batemon and Muenger also pointed out that acquisition of property and rights of way that lead into the path of the new road have taken time, as is expected, and completion of this aspect of the project has moved things along.
“I’m very glad it’s finally happening,” Batemon said.
As the project progresses, updates on the work will be given to help those using the existing road accesses plan for the construction process.
Muenger called the project a substantial partnership between the city and county, and one of great importance to future growth and development.