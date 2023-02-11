 Skip to main content
Clearing and grading on Pell City connector project likely in April

A view of the location where a new access road, Veterans Parkway Extension, will meet the existing Veterans Parkway. There will be a four-way stop at the intersection with Hazelwood Drive.

 Laura Nation/The Daily Home

Pre-construction and planning work has been moving along quickly in recent months for a new road that will connect traffic between Hazelwood Drive and Veterans Parkway in Pell City.

The city-county cooperation to develop the new road has advanced to a bid for the construction, inspection and engineering costs from Whittaker Contracting of Guntersville, with that totaling $2,625,534, rather than an anticipated $3.1 million, according to Brian Muenger, city manager of Pell City.