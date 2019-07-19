PELL CITY -- Joe Edwards didn’t watch the Apollo 11 moon landing on television on July 20, 1969, but he vividly remembers where he was 50 years ago.
“My dad was in the Air Force, I was 11 years old and we were living in Ismil, Turkey,” he recalls. “There was no TV there in the 1960s, and I was so bummed not to be able to watch it, because I was very interested in it.”
So he had to settle for listening to the live broadcast as the event was covered on Armed Services Radio.
“The communication was pretty arcane and not easy to understand with no picture to accompany it, so we had to be dedicated to sit through it in front of my mother’s console stereo in the dark. But it was an incredible achievement that you can’t fully appreciate unless you lived in that era.”
Like many youngsters of his generation, Edwards was intrigued and inspired by the Apollo 11 mission and the Space Race that led up to it, but unlike most of his contemporaries who only dreamed of traveling to the stars, he grew up to do it.
Edwards piloted Space Shuttle Endeavour during the STS-89 mission to the Mir Space Station. He was one of a seven-member crew that left the John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida in January 1998 for a 10-day trip to space.
Now residing in Aldie, Virginia, where he owns the management consulting company Polaris Technology Solutions, Edwards spent his teen years in Clay County and graduated from Lineville High School in 1976. His family settled in Alabama after his father retired from the U.S. Air Force.
“Alabama still feels like home, and it always will be home,” he said Friday afternoon, midway through a five-day visit that included a stop at the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Huntsville and time with relatives in Clay County.
While in Pell City to visit his uncle, 99-year-old World War II veteran William Massey, who resides at the Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home, Edwards shared his memories of the historic 1969 space mission, his visit to Mir and his journey from rural Alabama to 3.6 million miles above Earth.
An astronaut’s beginnings
Edwards was born in Richmond, Virginia, where his father was stationed. The family moved to Cambridge, England, when he was 2 years old and to Louisville, Kentucky, when he was 6. By age 11, they were in the Middle East.
“Turkey was and always has been the crossroads of the East and West. When we were there, the Cold War was raging, the Vietnam War was raging and I remember watching a demonstration as it was taking place outside our apartment building.
“We had not been in the country very long, and the demonstrators wrote ‘Yankee Go Home’ on the sidewalk. That was when I realized, as an 11-year-old, that there are two types of people in the world: those who are solving problems and those who are creating problems. I wanted to be part of the solution.”
Leaving Lineville
After finishing high school, Edwards received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy. He attended flight school at Pensacola, Florida, and jet training in Meridian, Mississippi, where he received his Navy wings.
It was his training as a Navy pilot that eventually led to his selection to fly the space shuttle.
Space Transportation System-89
The Endeavour docked at Mir, a Russian space station that was launched in 1986. It was a predecessor of the International Space Station, and results of NASA tests conducted there were later used during construction of the ISS.
“I have never been able to come up with a one-liner that conveys how amazing it was,” Edwards said. “The mission was extremely challenging, but it was a lot of fun.
“The first few hours there, I remembered what it was like to be a 5-year-old. That feeling lasted for the entire mission, and I have never been able to recapture it again. The experience is so rich. You experience every single second, even fractions of seconds, and it stays locked in your memory when you return.”
In the company of heroes
“Everyone in my class was born in 1958, and NASA had been created a couple of months before we were born,” Edwards said. “The original seven astronauts were selected, and we were 3 years old when Alan Shepard was the first man in space.
“By the time we hit first grade, we wouldn’t drink orange juice. Astronauts drank Tang, so would only drink Tang.
“We grew up with the space program as it grew up and we knew the names of all the astronauts. That’s why it was pretty cool when I was in my flight suit and John Glenn came over and sat down right next to me. I remember seeing the grainy images of him being strapped into his Mercury spacecraft.
“Kids who would grow up to become professional baseball players could never say they were peers of Babe Ruth or Sandy Koufax, but those of us who became astronauts did grow up to be peers of our childhood heroes.”
Are astronauts heroes?
“You’ve got to put all thoughts of that aside,” Edwards said. “There is plenty of room for self-confidence, but the job is so consuming that there’s no room for not paying attention or not being prepared. There’s also no room for arrogance.
“None of the astronauts think of themselves as heroes. The Columbia crew, the Challenger crew, the Apollo 1 crew, maybe they were, but not us,” he said, referring to specific missions that ended in fatal disaster.
Changing times
“The interest in space hasn’t really changed or declined over the years, but it is difficult to capture the excitement that it inspired when I was a little kid,” Edwards said. “Everything about it was new in those days. Everything that was happening had never been done before.
“I remember President John F. Kennedy giving his speech in which he predicted America would reach the moon by the end of the 1960s. I thought it would never happen by the end of the decade. Fortunately, I was wrong. But there was a real optimism back then. When I was a kid, we were going to be on Mars by 1980.”
Mars Exploration Project
“Let’s get to Mars as quickly as we can,” Edwards said. “The sooner we get to Mars and figure out how to live in the austere environment on that planet, the sooner we’ll have opportunity to go further to the outer planets and even leave the solar system and really explore the stars.”
How hard is it to become an astronaut?
“The odds are very slim, mathematically 1 in 1x10(-13), even if you are interested in doing the things required to gain the skill set to qualify to be an astronaut.
“If you’re not interested in flying airplanes, how airplanes work or science, you’re not going to enjoy the path you have to take to become part of the profession. The path is hard enough even when you are interested in it.
“There is no ‘secret sauce’ to becoming an astronaut, but there are two attributes that are characteristic of every astronaut I have known: an interest in learning new things and a love of exploration. It’s got to be in your DNA.
“After 1972, we stopped going to the moon, but it’s a personality trait that is still a part of every astronaut. Astronauts are people who are never satisfied with what they know. They can never go far enough, fast enough or long enough.
“Every time we go farther, faster and longer, we learn something new and want to know what’s beyond.”