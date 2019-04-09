TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Classic Car Club will host its 50th annual car show Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, just off Courthouse Square.
The event is free, open to the public and going forward rain or shine.
According to club member John Garrett, one of the highlights of this year’s show will be a fully restored 1905 Cadillac.
“The first year they ever made Cadillacs was actually 1903,” he said. “This one has a one-cylinder engine, hand-cranked from the side, with a 100-pound flywheel and a chain-drive running back to the rear tires. The motor is actually underneath the front seat.”
The body of the car is all wood and is original, Garrett said.
“The top and the brass headlights were accessories on the original model,” he added. “I had to fabricate the top myself.”
Garrett rebuilt the 113-year-old car himself, and while he said it runs beautifully, “I haven’t actually tried to drive it anywhere yet.”
For more information on the Talladega Classic Car Club or this weekend’s show, please call either Ed Walker at 256-493-5318 or Garrett at 256-761-7141.
Garrett added anyone with access to vintage hand cranks or brass polish in quantity should also feel free to contact him.