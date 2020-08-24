Class registration ongoing at Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company (with class schedule)

SYLACAUGA -- Class registration for the 2020-21 school year is now underway at Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company, the performing arts program of Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.
The goal is to promote a hands-on experience in the arts, to all children, regardless of race, age, income or level of experience. Classes will begin Aug. 31.
The annual family registration fee is $15, and there is a monthly class fee for each class. There are both sibling discounts and a multi-class discount.
You can register online at www.sdpac.net. For more information, fees for classes, other registration options, please call 256-245-1669 or email southerndanceandperformingarts@gmail.com.