Talladega High School’s boys basketball team will take on West Limestone in the Class 4A state championship game this afternoon at 5:45 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
The Tigers will be looking to win their first Alabama High School Athletic Association state basketball crown.
Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said his team is locked in on what it must do.
“Hopefully, we have the same focus that we had on Tuesday night,” Miller said. “We were very focused there and we will need that again against West Limestone on Friday. I think the kids are focused … I put in a game plan … and that’s what we have been working on.”
Talladega (25-8) upset No. 1-ranked Hillcrest-Evergreen 69-58 in a Final Four semifinal.
The Tigers have picked the right time of year to play their best basketball. Miller said he sensed a changed in their mindset towards the end of the regular season.
“We have been really focused the last couple of weeks,” Miller said. “The last part of the regular season and the last couple of weeks, they are really jelling together at the right time. We just need to keep that up.
“We are making plays for each other, we are sharing the basketball. If someone is trying to take away one person, we are working it to someone else to get their shots, and then your time will come.
“We need to get fast break baskets and run up and down the court to get us in the game.”
Talladega had several players step up on the offensive end Tuesday. Aaron Greene and Ja’Qon Chapman provided a spark, scoring 14 and eight points, respectively, to go along with the double-figure contributions from the team’s leading scorers in Kobe Simmons (16 points per game) and D’Corian Wilson (11).
“If you can get four in double-figures, you have a good chance to win because one person doesn’t have to carry the load,” Miller said. “We have been very close to that. I think we had three (in) double figures the other night and one or two with eight. We were very close. JQ (Wilson) was our defensive stopper, and he was making plays. We feel good about that.”
West Limestone edged Booker T. Washington 50-48 in the other semifinal. The Wildcats hit seven 3-pointers in victory, and that concerns Miller.
“They are a very good shooting team,” Miller said. “Size-wise, they are similar to us, but they shoot a lot of 3s. They have 10 players that can play, and eight of them shoot 3s every game.
“They have a good program. They were state champs in 2015, so they are used to having a good program.”
Miller said his team will need another solid effort guarding the 3-point line against the Wildcats. Talladega did a good job of not allowing Hillcrest to get open looks from behind the arc by forcing shooters out of their comfort zone by changing defenses.
Miller said his team will have to play with that same intensity on the defensive end if it is going to have a chance to hoist the championship trophy.
“Really, you can’t go over everything that anybody does,” Miller said. “You have to pick things. I think they are going to come out and guard us man-to-man, so we are going to have to execute our offense on that.
“They are going to shoot a lot of 3s in whatever defense we are in. We change our (defense) up a lot. We just have to take away some outside shots and make them shoot forced shots.”