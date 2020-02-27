Class 4A state championship game: Talladega will try to complete repeat today

Talladega is one victory away from accomplishing its goal of winning a second straight Class 4A state high school basketball championship.
The Tigers will have a chance to repeat when they take on Williamson at 5:45 p.m. today at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
“It is very hard to get to this game,” Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said. “It is only us and Mountain Brook (in 7A) that's back in this game from last year.
“You have to go through five good teams to get here. We are happy to be playing. There is one game left, and you have to lay everything on the line for it.”
This is Talladega’s fourth consecutive season in the Final Four and its second straight trip to the championship game, having defeated West Limestone 60-48 in the 2019 state final.
Miller thinks the experience from last season will give his team a slight advantage.
“We played around the same time last season, that has to help us with knowing what we have to do at what time,” he said. “We are anxious to get to the game. The team that executes the best will win.”
It has not been a smooth road back to the state final for the Tigers.
Talladega was tested by several of the top teams in Alabama, such as Madison Academy, Oxford, Auburn, Albertville and Sylacauga. But the Tigers’ biggest test came in their area with Anniston. The Bulldogs defeated Talladega 62-49 in the championship game of the 4A, Area 9 Tournament.
“They outplayed us that time and they deserved to win,” Miller said. “I believe we relaxed after that game and got to it.
“Both us and WIlliamson lost in the area tournament finals. Both of us felt like we got life after the area tournament. It is a long year, and in basketball, there are not that many undefeated teams left at this time of the year. Even the good teams are going to have some losses.
“I think our schedule, we have played a lot of teams with size, so I think that will help us (tonight).”
Williamson, out of Mobile, defeated Brooks 55-52 in a state semifinal and is looking to win its first state crown since 2007.
Miller said this may be the toughest team the Tigers will face this season.
“We really have to concentrate on defense,” he said. “They have unbelievable size on the inside. They are old school, they are going to try to get it into their big guys inside. We have to make them shoot some hurried shots on the inside and make it rough.
“They have some good shooters, too. They have been in the top three all year. We knew that this was one of the top teams in the state at the beginning of the year.”
Talladega defeated Montgomery Catholic 64-57 to advance to the championship game.
Talladega standouts D’Corian Wilson and Kobe Simmons were held below their scoring averages against the Knights. Wilson closed with 13 points, while Kobe Simmons added 12.
Talladega, however, had several players step up.
Arron Greene led the way with 19 points. Nigel Scales, who prides himself on defense, scored eight, and several other individuals made plays when their numbers were called.
“Teams focus on a couple of our players, but we have other players that are raising their games,” Miller said. “The plays that they make are winning plays.
“Greene has had some all-around games in the last few games that he has played in. (Michael) McGregor has come off the bench, and YD (Montgomery) brings energy and gives us a couple of points off the bench. He changes the hustle of the game with his efforts.
“Somebody is going to make plays to, hopefully, win the ballgame that we aren't talking about. The first seven or eight players that we go to have made plays.”