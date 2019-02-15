Sylacauga High School’s boys basketball team will battle Charles Henderson in a Class 5A Southeast Regional semifinal at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery today at 10:30 a.m.
Aggies head coach Will Copeland said his team will face a challenge in the No. 10-ranked Trojans (20-9). Sylacauga, ranked No. 8, won the state championship last season.
“They’re a solid basketball team,” Copeland said. “They’re a very good defensive basketball team. They’ve got some size inside and they’ve got some good guards … We’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Sylacauga earned its bid to the Sweet 16 by defeating Woodlawn in sub-regional play 54-49 on Tuesday.
Copeland said the Aggies’ schedule has helped prepare them for the postseason grind.
“We played Talladega, Childersburg, Anniston, Sacred Heart and teams like that throughout the regular season that prepared us for the other night,” he said. “Woodlawn is a very good defensive team as well.
“We were down three going into the fourth quarter and we were eight minutes away from our season being over. Our guys stepped up and played in the fourth quarter. We did a good job down the stretch of playing defense, getting rebounds and making enough shots to win the game.”
Copeland said junior center Shannon Grant really made strides during area tournament play, and the 6-foot-10 athlete continues to show flashes of what could be inside.
“Grant has improved,” Copeland said. “He’s becoming more coachable and listening to when we tell him something. He’s got the world of potential, and when you’ve got a kid that big down low, you’ve got to make sure you’re working with him and getting him better throughout the season.
“All of our team has improved from top to bottom throughout the season, and that’s what you’re supposed to do -- play your best ball this time of year.”
He added his team leaders continue to step up as senior forward Desmon Jones recovers from an injured ankle.
“Malik Powell and Jones … those are two guys who made the all-state tournament team last year,” Copeland said. “Aametrius Sanders played good in our (game against Central Clay County) to clinch the area tournament. Those guys are playing better, and Malik is leading. He’s showing up in a lot of different categories with his rebounding and assists. He’s doing a lot statistically.”
Sylacauga’s Sweet 16 matchup last season against Booker T. Washington ended in dramatic fashion as then-Aggies senior Darian Garrett hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer on a play Copeland called “City.” Copeland wouldn’t speculate on if this game would feature just as exciting of a finish.
“We don’t really compare,” Copeland said. “It’s a new year, new team and a different venue going to Garrett Coliseum.
“Every time you get this far, you’ve got to really prepare for these games so you can be ready because this time of year, nothing is really an upset. You’re playing good teams. You’ve just got to keep trudging along.”
The Aggie fan base traveled well throughout last postseason, and Copeland said he’d like to see the community continue that level of support.
“These kids have worked hard,” Copeland said. “We had a great turnout for our sub-regional game. Our students and fans, we hope they come out and support us today.”