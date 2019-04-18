LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School’s baseball team will host Cherokee County in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs today.
The first game of a doubleheader will begin at 4:30 p.m., and the nightcap is set for 7. If the teams split, an if-necessary game would be Saturday at noon.
For the Golden Bears, this is their first time in the postseason since 2012. It’s also the first time in 19 years Lincoln will host a first-round playoff series.
Lincoln head coach Jeff Lumpkin is pleased with what his team has accomplished this spring, but his sole focus right now is trying to keep the Golden Bears’ campaign going for at least one more week.
“I guess at some point when the season is over with, it will kind of sink it what we have been able to accomplish here,” Lumpkin said. “For me as a coach, seeing these kids be successful and seeing them achieve something like that, I get a lot of satisfaction out of that.
“They are really excited about their playoff opportunity. I am proud for them. I am tickled for them. Hopefully, they will play well.”
The postseason didn’t seem promising for the Golden Bears early in the year. Lincoln got off to a 2-7 start but was able to turn things around to make a late-season push.
“Before the season started, one of our goals was to try to get in,” Lumpkin said. “There were points during the season that we weren’t really sure. We had some low spots, but to our kids’ credit, they battled back and battled through some of the issues that we were having.
“They came together as a team, and we played our best baseball at the end of the year. We (not only got) in, but we were (also) able to win the area championship and host. That was big for us.”
For the Golden Bears’ three seniors, making the playoffs is a special feat, especially for pitcher Dawson Jackson, who missed the majority of last season after having a pair of elbow injuries.
“It is my first time being in the playoffs,” Jackson said. “I am going to be a little nervous. I am going to go up and do what needs to be done to help my team win and, hopefully, advance to Round 2.”
The Golden Bears (12-11) benefited from playing a pair of schools not known for baseball in area play.
Lincoln swept Anniston and Talladega to clinch a playoff berth, but the Golden Bears knew if they wanted to win the area, they would have to defeat Cleburne County.
Lincoln won the first game of the head-to-head series 6-2. In the second game, the Golden Bears were able to hold on for a 13-12 victory.
Braxton Watson said winning the second game against pitcher Reese Morrison, a JSU commit, did a lot for the team’s mindset going forward.
“We got a lot of good hits off of him,” Watson said. “Knowing that we can get into his head gave us a lot of confidence going into the playoffs.”
Playoff experience could be a factor for the Golden Bears today. Lincoln has only a handful of players who have played in a postseason.
Jarrod McBurnett is one of the few players on the team with playoff experience. McBurnett played a major role in leading the Golden Bears football team to a region championship and a first-round playoff game earlier in the school year.
“It feels good to go the playoffs, but it is even better to be in a leadership spot when you go to the playoffs,” he said. “You have people that look to you for confidence, and they play above themselves. It is a good feeling to make it for the second time in one year.”
Lumpkin said the leadership of his three seniors has been instrumental to the Golden Bears’ success. The second-year coach feels his team always has a chance to win when it is on the diamond.
“They are leaders,” Lumpkin said. “They play multiple positions for us. The biggest thing is whatever that has been asked of them, they have done it with a good attitude. They have shown the younger guys how to do it.
“They are our energy and our spark. All three are fierce competitors that don’t like to lose, and that definitely rubbed off especially for our young kids. We kind of developed an attitude where we think we can compete in every game out there. As competitive as those guys, are we are always going to have a chance.”