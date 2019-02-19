JACKSONVILLE -- Talladega High School’s boys basketball team dominated DAR 85- 59 on Tuesday in a semifinal at the Class 4A Northeast Regional Tournament at Pete Mathews Arena on the campus of Jacksonville State University.
The Tigers will play Anniston in the championship game Thursday at 2:15 p.m. This the third straight season the Tigers have advanced to the regional final. Talladega won its previous trips to advance to the Final Four.
“Great effort today. I thought the guys came out ready to play,” Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said. “We wanted to set the tempo in the first quarter. We wanted to kind of speed them up.
“I didn’t see them subbing that much, so we wanted to be very disruptive in the first quarter. I think for the main part of the first half, we were very disruptive.”
Talladega started fast thanks to its athletic ability. The Tigers’ length and athleticism gave DAR fits, especially in the opening eight minutes.
Talladega crashed the offensive boards early and often, scoring nine-second chance points on seven rebounds to start the game. Three of the Tigers’ first four field goals came on offensive rebounds.
The Tigers also showed the ability to drain perimeter shots. D’Corian Wilson and Rontavious Barclay connected on back-to-back 3-pointers, which gave Talladega a 23-10 lead.
Talladega turned up the pressure defensively and forced DAR to commit nine first-quarter turnovers, which led to nine points.
Wilson scored 11 points in the opening period, including a layup off a turnover to beat the buzzer to give Talladega 27-10 lead going into the second quarter.
The Tigers continued to pour it on before intermission, putting together a 15-4 spurt to increase the margin to 42-14 with 4:50 left in the half.
The Patriots, however, would close the quarter strong, going on a 13-3 run to cut Talladega’s lead to 45-27 at the half.
After a disappointing end of the half, the Tigers came out in the third stanza with intentions of putting the game away, and they did behind the strong play of Kobe Simmons.
The junior guard/forward played a major role in Talladega’s 20-6 surge.
Simmons scored 15 points during the run, including a two-hand dunk off a turnover that capped off the huge period by the Talladega.
Four to know
- The Tigers held the Patriots’ shooters in check. DAR finished 6 of 23 from behind the arc.
- Hustle points where largely in Talladega’s favor. The Tigers forced 23 turnovers, which led to 25 points. Talladega recorded 40-second-chance points on 31 rebounds.
- Simmons led Talladega with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Nine of Simmons’ boards came on the offensive end. D’Corian Wilson recorded 16 points. Talladega had three players that just missed scoring in double-digits: JQ Wilson added nine points, while Arron Greene and Rontavious Barclay scored eight apiece.
- Nick Harben led DAR with 19 points. Martius Leonard scored 16 for the Patriots.
Who said
- Simmons on his 15-point third quarter: “It was mainly defense. I was focused on defense. When my defense is really good, I play better on offense.”
- D’Corian Wilson on setting the tempo in the first quarter: “I had to set the tempo as the point guard. I knew that they wanted to come out and make us play their game. We wanted to play a fast-paced game. The main thing we wanted to focus on is playing defense. Coach always told us if we play defense, the offense will come. Our main focus was on trying to get into the press and play defense.”
- DAR’s Landen Harbin on a Talladega player that surprised him:“ No. 20 (D’Corian Wilson), I didn’t think he could shoot that good. We watched videos on YouTube, and that’s why we stayed in zone because we didn’t think that they could shoot that good.”
Up next
- The Tigers will take on rival Anniston in the championship game Thursday. The Bulldogs defeated Oneonta 58-53 in overtime in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
- Talladega and Anniston have played three times this season. The teams split their two regular-season games. Anniston defeated Talladega 41-40 on a last second 3-pointer in the championship game of the 4A, Area 9 Tournament.