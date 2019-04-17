PELL CITY -- Pell City High School’s baseball team will host Minor in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs today.
The first game of a doubleheader will begin at 4:30 p.m., and the nightcap is set for 6:30. If the teams split, an if-necessary game would be Friday at 5.
The Panthers defeated archrival Oxford 10-5 on Tuesday in their regular-season finale. Pell City head coach Andrew Tarver said he wants his team to have the same approach it had against Oxford throughout the postseason.
This is the first time Pell City (20-9) has hosted a first-round playoff series since 2015. For the seniors, this was one of the goals they wanted to accomplish in 2019.
Noah Hathorn was elated about opening the postseason at Pell City’s friendly confines.
“It is definitely different than anything that I have been a part of,” Hathorn said. “It is the first time since I have been here that we have hosted the first round of the playoffs. It is good to know that we will have all of our guys here and have a good fan base behind us.”
Minor (17-12) enters the postseason looking to end a skid.
The Tigers lost four of their last five games to end the regular season. The Panthers played Minor last month in the Gulf Coast Class II tournament at Gulf Shores. Pell City won that lone meeting 14-4.
“We didn’t see their No. 1 or No. 2 on the mound, and they didn’t see ours either, but they have four or five guys that have good power at the plate,” Tarver said. “They made most of the plays defensively. They are athletic kids that play hard and get after it.”
The Panthers enter the postseason winners of seven of their last 10 games.
Hathorn credits their success to their offensive production. During this 10-game stretch, Pell City has scored seven or more runs six times. The Panthers went 6-0 in those games.
“Our bats have gotten hot, and we have been hitting the ball really well,” Hathorn said. “We have been getting timely hits when we have guys on base.
“We have to step up the pitching a little more. We have to pound the zone. Other than that, we have been playing solid all year long.”
Pell City’s pitching has been a plus this spring.
Jackson Sweatt, who will take the mound today, said pitching in the 2018 playoffs was a learning experience. A freshman last spring, Sweatt said he was nervous, but this season, he is going into the game focused on doing what he has to do to help the team advance.
“It is not much to it really,” Sweatt said. “You just have to keep your adrenaline down. Make sure you focus more on letting them put the ball in play and letting your defense make some plays.
“I trust my defense 100 percent. I have one of the best outfields that I have ever played for. We’re going to go out there and we are going to turn up. We are going to hit, we are going to throw strikes, and it is going to be a good game.”
The Panthers returned several players off last season’s team that made it to the second round. Junior Clayton Hildebrand said the squad used last spring’s exit from the postseason as motivation.
”Last year was a great experience getting to the playoffs,” Hildebrand said. “We didn’t go as far as we wanted to last year. This year, we are looking and hoping that we can go as far as we want, which is to win a state championship.
“We were a younger team last year. That really gave us a feeling and the drive to get back this year.”