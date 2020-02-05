Class 4A, Area 8 Tournament: Childersburg routs Indian Springs

CHILDERSBURG -- Childersburg High School’s girls basketball team cruised past Indian Springs 54-10 to advance in the Class 4A, Area 8 Tournament on Wednesday night.
The Lady Tigers built a 24-2 advantage in the opening quarter. Childersburg held Indian Springs scoreless in the second period and led 43-2 at halftime.
“I thought we played well without really worrying what the score was,” Lady Tigers head coach Gavin King said. “We worked on some things that we’re going to need to do better in the future to keep advancing.
“One of those is finding a way to play defense without getting into foul trouble. I think we only had two fouls at halftime. That was something we had struggled with this year, so it was nice to see us improving on that.”
King added his girls had opportunities to work on new plays that may or may not be implemented down the stretch.
“We were able to run a few plays that we haven’t shown much in games this year,” he said. “Hopefully, that’s going to make us a little less scoutable to some other teams. I’m excited about (us) playing in the area championship tomorrow.”
Eighth-grade center Aubrey Foy paced Childersburg with 10 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists. Senior point guard Eunique McKinney finished with nine points, eight rebounds, six steals and six assists in limited action.
With the game well-in-hand after the first half, King went deep into his bench and pulled back on the throttle as his reserves picked up quality reps and worked on fundamentals.
“You never know when injuries or foul trouble is going to hit, so this year more than any year, I think we’ve done a good job developing (our) bench,” King said. “We’ve got a lot of confidence in every girl that has a uniform on. There’s really no situation where I feel like we’d be in a bad spot.
“Obviously, in the second half, we don’t want to get anybody injured and we do have a game tomorrow. We want to find a good balance of working on what we need to and still resting some legs and getting the girls of the future ready because we may very well need them in this postseason.”
Four to know
- Childersburg escaped the first frame with no foul calls.
- Indian Springs freshman guard Chloe Williams scored the first six of her team’s 10 points. Her first basket broke up an 18-0 run by the Lady Tigers to begin the contest.
- Lady Tigers senior forward Jakiah Roston and shooting guard Kayja Swain both chipped in six points.
- Game officials instituted a running clock during the fourth quarter with Childersburg ahead 51-7. The Alabama High School Athletic Association 2019-20 Basketball Handbook states, “During regular-season games only, at all levels of competition, a running clock will be used when a team has a 30-point advantage in the fourth quarter. The running clock remains in effect for the remainder of the contest.”
Who said
- King on the running clock: “By the time the games at this point in the year get to a hot clock, I’m pretty good with whatever the officials decided. If we’re up 30, I’m going to be pretty happy with whatever decision they go with. I don’t know if we’ll find ourselves up 30 in any more games at this point forward, but if we do, the officials can do whatever they want to.”
- McKinney on advancing to the tournament championship game: “We play Leeds tomorrow. Hopefully, we can stay focused, keep the momentum up and don’t get down -- even if shots aren’t falling. We’ve just got to be prepared on defense, work on defense and, hopefully, we can score off that.”
Up next
- Childersburg (27-4) will host Leeds tonight at 6:30.