Class 4A-5A Talladega County Baseball Tournament: Childersburg eliminates Talladega in 10-0 rout

LINCOLN -- Childersburg High School’s baseball team scored nine runs in the sixth inning and eliminated Talladega from the Class 4A-5A Talladega County Tournament with a 10-0 rout Thursday evening.
The game ended via mercy rule after the sixth frame.
Despite earning the victory, Childersburg head coach Josh Podoris said there was plenty of room for improvement after the Tigers' bats went mostly cold for the first four innings.
“Connor Jennings, I thought, threw the ball very well, but I was not happy with our performance at the plate,” he said. “I just felt like we were getting away from our approaches and (doing) other things we’re not (typically) doing.
“Overall, I’m happy with the effort. We’ve got to learn to compete every pitch.”
The avalanche of runs began in the bottom of the sixth when the Tigers loaded the bases with Talladega freshman pitcher Luis Diego on the mound.
A double down the third-base line by Childersburg center fielder Zay Youngblood brought home left fielder Tyler Gardner and Jennings.
Shortstop Canaan Johnson’s single drove in right fielder Cameron Thrash and Youngblood to put Childersburg ahead 5-0.
Talladega head coach Brantley Carr brought in shortstop Zaveon Griffin to pitch, but the Childersburg runs kept coming.
Two batters later, Tigers third baseman Jordan Fomby connected on a single to bring around Johnson. Catcher Ryan Logan followed Fomby with a double to score second baseman Lane Dennis and Fomby.
Logan and first baseman Kishon Reynolds scored the game-sealing runs on passed balls.
“I feel like coming into it, the top of our order, we put some good balls in play, but again, to be a really good team and (accomplish) what we want to get done, we have got to learn to compete every at-bat and every pitch,” Podoris said. “I don’t feel like we did that the first two times through the order.”
Childersburg scored its go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth on an error by Talladega left fielder Chris Isbell, who dropped a fly ball hit by Logan that sent Dennis home.
Talladega’s best scoring opportunity came in the top of the third when Jennings walked Griffin and center fielder LaBragg Curry with no outs.
Jennings struck out Diego and first baseman Keelan Dobbins. Second baseman Traveon Traylor popped up to center field for the final out.
“That was one thing we were happy to see,” Podoris said. “Connor’s with us for the first time in two years. We told him coming into this, ‘Look, if you get yourself in a jam, just do your best to work out of it.’ That’s exactly what we did.
“I thought we made some good plays defensively in the infield, but we were happy to see him get out of a jam.”
Despite the rocky sixth inning by Diego, he made it through the first five frames without giving up an earned run.
“Luis is a great kid, very coachable and loves baseball,” Carr said. “The pitch count got up a little bit towards the end. He left some up high and let them hit a couple times. I didn’t want to leave him in too long, but as far as Luis, he’s just a ballplayer and I trust him. He’s young, so it’s going to be positive for him going forward.”
Carr said he was proud of the way his team played despite being down a few players.
“We’re missing a couple guys playing basketball,” he said. “They play tomorrow in the state championship game, but it is what it is. We played. We threw strikes. We left some runners on base offensively, and you can’t do that, especially against a good team like Childersburg. I give all them the credit. Coach Podoris over there does a good job.”
Childersburg met Sylacauga in the nightcap Thursday, with the winner set to face Munford for the 4A-5A county championship at 5:30 p.m. The score was not available at press time.