Talladega High School’s boys basketball team ended its 2018-19 campaign at the summit of the Class 4A mountain as state champion after defeating West Limestone 60-48 in Birmingham in March.
With a state title comes rings, accolades and recognition from peers. The Tigers received plenty of the latter during the 4A-5A All-Talladega County team selection process.
They came away with six players chosen and took home both county Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors.
Junior forward Kobe Simmons, a first-team all-county selection who was also first-team all-state for 4A and the 4A Player of the Year, earned county Player of the Year honors in a season where he averaged 16.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
“Kobe had a great season,” Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said. “He led us in both scoring and rebounding. He’s a super ballplayer. He competes every night. He was the perfect player for our team to lead us to the state championship.”
D’Corian Wilson, a junior guard for the Tigers who received a third-team all-state nod in 4A, joined Simmons on the first team in the county, while senior forward JQ Wilson and sophomore guard Arron Green represented Talladega as second-teamers.
“(D’Corian) was the Most Valuable Player at the state tournament,” Miller said. “He had two really good games at the state tournament … He improved month-by-month and was a big part of our state championship win.
“Green was our super-sub most of the year, but he started in the last seven or eight games. He was averaging double-doubles toward the end of the year.
“I can’t say enough about (JQ). He was our vocal and defensive leader the whole year. Him being able to guard any position on the court is a luxury that any coach would love to have, plus his intensity on every play. Younger ballplayers need to look up (at) what JQ gave (us) every game.”
Junior forward Rontavious Barclay and senior shooting guard JaQon Chatman made the all-county team as honorable mentions.
“Rontavious started most of the year off and on,” Miller said. “He had some big games towards the end of the year. He had the shot block against Anniston in the regional finals (the Tigers won 55-53) that was a big play. He had probably 10 to 15 double-figure games during the year also.
“JaQon was starting at the end of the year. He came on strong in the later part of his senior year and gave us that solid leadership at that shooting guard spot. Without him, we might not have been to the state finals. I believe he scored eight straight points against Hillcrest-Evergreen (Talladega won 69-58 in a 4A semifinal) in the third quarter. He was a big part of our run to a state championship.”
Miller earned Coach of the Year honors after a season that saw him surpass 750 career wins while Talladega (26-8) laid claim to both a Northeast Regional title and a state championship.
“It’s an honor to coach these kids this year,” he said. “They put forth so much effort. It’s just a pleasure to coach them, see them improve and (have) them reach their goals for the year. We lost the area tournament (championship) game (41-40 to Anniston) on a last-second shot, but I believe that made us focus starting the playoffs.
“We had to go on the road to win our first playoff game (63-60 at Jacksonville), which is very hard to do. Not many teams do that. That just shows you the heart of this team. They fought adversity by not winning the area title but came back and won the state championship.”
Sylacauga (24-8) entered the 2018-19 season as the defending 5A state champion and returned to the Elite Eight for the third time in three seasons before falling to Ramsay 59-58 in the Southeast Regional Tournament championship game.
The Aggies placed six on the all-county squad -- Malik Powell (first team), Shannon Grant (first team), Caden Lunsford (second team), Aametrius Sanders (second team), Desmon Jones (honorable mention) and Ty Trammell (honorable mention).
A trio from Childersburg (20-10) made the all-county team. Emmanuel Percell-Traylor took home first-team honors, while Desmond Pearson (second team) and Kaleon Nix (honorable mention) also represented the Tigers.
Lincoln (10-14) featured a player on each of the three tiers of the all-county squad. Brian Garrett led the way on the first team, while Tre Garrett (second team) and Jack Wood (honorable mention) were also recognized.
Munford’s Justin Sistrunk (honorable mention) rounded out the all-county team.
The all-county team was selected by county coaches.