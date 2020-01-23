CJ O’Neal and The Fellas will be in concert Friday night at CEPA

PELL CITY -- CJ O’Neal is a well-known name in the Pell City.
Since the age of 4, he’s been in love with drums. He started playing in church at the age of 10 and soon became the full-time drummer at Greater New Destiny Christian Church.
His father, Duran South Junior High School Principal Dr. Cory O’Neal, helped keep him motivated through his graduation from Pell City High in 2018. O’Neal is now attending Jacksonville State University and plays for two artists, Carson Bruce and Nathaniel Burch. He also works as a drum instructor at World of Music in Pell City.
O’Neal will be featured when The Fellas R&B Band performs Friday night at 7 at CEPA. The band includes Donovan Turner, Devin Turner, Tre Robinson, Jay Taylor, DeLon Charley and Cory O’Neal. The show will be part of CEPA’s Local Sounds series.
The Local Sounds series provides residents of St. Clair County with a powerful music series that’s affordable for families, according to a CEPA press release. Tickets online are $10 for adults, and kids under 10 always attend Local Sounds shows for free at CEPA, the Center for Education and Performing Arts in Pell City.
“Our aim is simply to provide a place where these performers can share their craft with the people of our community,” said CEPA Executive Director Jeff Thompson, in the release. “We feel like this series is important both for residents and for the artists who take the stage. It gives us all an incredible opportunity to enjoy the diverse talents that exist in our backyard.”
Tickets are available now at pellcitycepa.com/tickets. They will also be available at CEPA at 25 Williamson Drive, Pell City, beginning Friday night at 6.
The 2020 Local Sounds Concert Series is sponsored in part by Hargray.
For more information, call the CEPA office at 205-338-1974 and leave a message, or email director@pellcitycepa.com.