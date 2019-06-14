ALPINE -- History buffs of all ages will have the opportunity to temporarily travel to the 1860s today and Sunday for the “Skirmish at the Grist Mill,” a Civil War reenactment hosted by members of Confederate Army Company F, 31st Alabama and the Childersburg Historical Commission at Kymulga Grist Mill Park.
“Our battles will begin at 2 p.m. each day,” Company F member and event organizer Garry Lee said. “The camp will open up at 9 a.m., and guests are welcome to participate in other historical activities until about 4 p.m. both days.”
Guests will have the chance to learn more about how the soldiers lived during the war.
“We will all be dressed in the clothing and Confederate and Union uniforms from that time,” Lee said. “Guests will also get the chance to learn more about how the soldiers lived, including the guns they used and what kind of food they ate to survive. They get to step back in time for a little while.”
Lee noted that about 40 volunteers are expected to participate in the battle, and it isthe first year the company has hosted a reenactment at the mill.
“It’s the perfect place for us because a lot of us in the company are from the area,” Lee said. “The Childersburg area and the Grist Mill also have a lot of rich history.”
Lee added the battles will not be modeled after any specific Civil War battle, but the mill does have ties to the Civil War.
“The Grist Mill was built in 1864,” Lee said. “That same year, Union Gen. Lovell Rousseau was journeying across the state to raid the Montgomery and West Point Railroad.”
Lee added along the way, Rousseau destroyed anything and everything that would help keep the Confederacy intact.
“He burned down several warehouses, farms and mills,” Lee said. “He had been told to burn this mill because it was very modern for its time. Fortunately, he got lost and went too far south, near Sylacauga, and it survived, but he did burn several buildings in Talladega and Sylacauga on his way to Atlanta.
“We are battling as if he had found the mill and what might have happened.”
Lee noted it's important Americans understand the significance of the Civil War.
“We lost more than 600,000 Americans during the Civil War,”Lee said. “It shaped us as a country and helped make us who we are today.”
Lee added he and several other company members have military experience and even ancestors who fought in the Civil War.
“I spent four years in the Army and 11 years in the National Guard,” Lee said. “I served in Desert Storm in 1990 and 1991.”
The Army veteran said he became interested in reenactments shortly after his retirement from the military.
“I received my bachelor’s degree in history from UAB, but I’ve learned more about the time period by doing the reenactments than I ever did from reading a textbook,” Lee said. “We all do this because we love history, specifically military history. We provide and pay for everything at the campsite.”
Lee said he and the company are planning to make the skirmish an annual event.
“We are planning to do them in the late spring and early summer,” he said.
Admission to the “Skirmish at the Grist Mill” is $3 for adults and free to those ages 5 and under.
Concessions such as hamburgers, hot dogs and snow cones will be sold.
“All proceeds will go to the Grist Mill for upkeep and restoration,” Lee said. “We hope for a good turnout.”
Kymulga Grist Mill Park is at 7346 Grist Mill Road in Alpine.
To learn more about Company F, 31st Alabama and how to get involved in reenactments, visit https://www.facebook.com/Join-Co-F-31st-Alabama-1681958595381606/.