 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Civil Service Board seeks answers on personnel matters

The Talladega Civil Service Board authorized attorney Mark Owsley to write two letters, one to the state Attorney General’s Office and one to City Manager Seddrick Hill, regarding two different topics, during the board’s regular quarterly meeting Wednesday.

The letter to the attorney general requests an opinion as to whether the city’s employee committee is a public body covered by the state’s Open Meetings Law. The Employee Committee, which was created by the same statute that created the Civil Service Board, is made up of each of the city’s department heads or their designees. The committee serves to advise the city manager on issues regarding classified employees, and, along with the board, is required to sign off on any proposed changes that would affect employees before they are sent to the council for approval.