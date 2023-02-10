Civil Service Board seeks answers on personnel matters

The Talladega Civil Service Board authorized attorney Mark Owsley to write two letters, one to the state Attorney General’s Office and one to City Manager Seddrick Hill, regarding two different topics, during the board’s regular quarterly meeting Wednesday.
The letter to the attorney general requests an opinion as to whether the city’s employee committee is a public body covered by the state’s Open Meetings Law. The Employee Committee, which was created by the same statute that created the Civil Service Board, is made up of each of the city’s department heads or their designees. The committee serves to advise the city manager on issues regarding classified employees, and, along with the board, is required to sign off on any proposed changes that would affect employees before they are sent to the council for approval.
Board member Rip Williams said he went to a recent Employee Committee meeting at the library, and, although he never actually entered the room, he said he was told to leave and that Hill had asked about having him removed from the Civil Service Board.
The board had previously asked for the committee to furnish them with copies of the committee’s minutes. Owsley said the committee had complied with this request a couple of times, then stopped.
It was not immediately clear when or how often the committee actually meets.
The letter to Hill regards the combination of two previously distinct positions in the water department.
Previously, the board had agreed to bless the combined positions with the understanding that the two individual positions would be abolished and replaced by the combined position. The council did pass the combined positions, but the ordinance they voted on made no reference to abolishing the old positions. Owsley said he had contacted the city attorney, and had been told that had not been directed by the manager to delete the old positions.
The board agreed that if they did not get a satisfactory answer from Hill, the next step would be to address the council directly.