Civic, business leader Jimmy Pursell remembered for giving heart

TALLADEGA COUNTY – Philanthropist, civic and business visionary James (Jimmy) Taylor Pursell, 89, has died.
He was remembered Tuesday for his “giving heart” and “spirit of graciousness.”
An announcement of Pursell’s passing was posted on Pursell Farm’s Facebook page Monday. No arrangements have been announced.
Pursell was also an author. He wrote “Finding the Ultimate Multiplier, The Story of Jimmy Pursell,” released in 2015.
The book celebrated Pursell’s success in life and business. Pursell’s conversion to Christian principles influenced his management style and resulted in the explosive growth of a small, family-owned farm fertilizer company into a major, comprehensive, innovative industry leader.
In 1976, he committed his life to Christ and also committed to run his company based on Christian principles. He followed his servant’s heart, providing support and expertise to many organizations until his death.
In an interview with The Daily Home in 2015, Pursell said he believed one the most important things he had done was finding Christ.
Pursell grew up in Talladega, graduated from Talladega High School and attended Auburn University, receiving his degree in business in 1952.
After graduation, he spent four years in the Air Force as a bombardier/navigator during the Korean conflict. He married Chris Parker in 1953. The couple was married 63 years. Mrs. Pursell died in 2016.
Pursell began his career working at Parker Fertilizer, a company started by Howard Parker, Mrs. Pursell's father. The family business evolved into Pursell Technologies, best known for producing POLYON, a patented ultra-thin polymer-coated fertilizer.
In 2001, the family established Pursell Farms on 3,500 acres on the outskirts of Sylacauga. The property is home to FarmLinks, an 18-hole championship golf course that was the world's first research and demonstration course. Golf and nursery professionals visit each year to learn firsthand about the latest in state-of-the-art golf course innovations.
Pursell’s impact was felt by a number of educational, faith-based, civic and government organizations and initiatives, including Auburn University.
Pursell earned many leadership positions and awards. He helped establish the Fellowship of Companies for Christ International. He served on and chaired the state of Alabama Ethics Commission.
Pursell and his wife in 1998 endowed the James T. Pursell Sr. Eminent Chair in Business Ethics at Auburn University.
State Rep. Ron Johnson thought the world of Pursell and offered his sympathy to the family.
“He was a great businessman, always willing to expand his business to employ more people. He wanted the south end of Talladega County to grow and always was willing to work to make it happen,” the representative said.
Tom Roberts with the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce called Pursell “Uncle Jim,” though they were not related. He lived in the same small town neighborhood with Pursell and his family.
“He was such a joy. He was proud of his faith more than anything else. His faith was the driving force in his life and business and doing things the right way,” Roberts said.
Roberts said Pursell was a great businessman and took his business to new heights when he instilled Christian principles into it.
“He had faith in God and he never backed down from that faith. I am sad for his loss to his family and myself. But I am overjoyed he is together with Chris in heaven,” Roberts concluded.
Margaret Morton, executive director of SAFE (Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement) spoke about knowing the Pursell family for years. She said Pursell’s charitable efforts had changed lives in SAFE’s programs.
“His impact in the world is immeasurable. His joy was in doing and in being a servant. He was about, ‘What can I do for you? What do you need?’ He was supportive in every way. He lifted you up,” Morton said.
Dr. Suzanne Lacey, Talladega County school system superintendent, said Pursell had been an inspiration, influencing and investing his time, energy and money in Fayetteville School. An overall landscape design was developed by graduate students in the Horticulture Department at Auburn University with Pursell’s help. Plans were developed to bring environmental education to all students on the Fayetteville campus.
The plan resulted in permanent instructional areas of the campus that included more than 200 trees in a native Alabama tree grove, a children’s sensory garden, a senior area, a new entrance landscape, vegetable gardens and beautifying of the entire campus, which included more than 250 shrubs.
A school foundation was formed to continue the extensive landscape project that will turn the 17-acre school property into an outdoor living classroom. Pursell was instrumental in this effort.
“He had such a giving heart and spirit of graciousness. He was sensitive to the needs of everyone. An individual like him only comes along once in lifetime,” Lacey said.
Pursell and his family donated a chair to the Sylacauga Education Foundation in honor of Jim Nabors in 2003, and Pursell Industries and Blue Bell Creameries shared another Foundation chair.
Dr. Shirley Spears, past director of B.B. Comer Memorial Library, said Pursell was such a cheerleader for education and learning. He and his family were faithful supporters of the library, she said.
In 2015, when the library and Chamber of Commerce honored Pursell for his charitable contributions, Spears said, “Winston Churchill said, ‘We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give. Mr. Jimmy, you’ve had quite a life. Thank you for sharing it with us.”
Pursell is survived by his three children, Taylor, David and Chrissie and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.