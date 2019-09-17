TALLADEGA -- Incoming and outgoing members of the Talladega City Council met Monday night to discuss the budget for the coming year.
Councilmen Jarvis Elston, Ricky Simpson and Gerald Cooper are all winding up their tenure on the city’s governing body. Betty Spratlin and Trae Williams, who will be replacing Simpson and Cooper, respectively, were also present, as were Joe Power, who is in a runoff with incumbent David Street, and Mayor Jerry Cooper, who will be facing Timothy Ragland in the runoff.
Incumbent Ward 3 Councilman David Street was not present. Both of the candidates in the runoff for Ward 2 were also absent, as was Ragland.
The runoff elections are Oct. 8, and the new council and mayoral runoff winner will take the oath of office in November.
A draft copy of the budget was published last week, which showed the city’s projected expenditures for the coming year exceeding projected revenues by almost $1 million. City Manager Beth Cheeks said Monday that document was only preliminary, and that expenditures were based largely on the department heads’ wish lists.
The financial picture has improved somewhat since the council was presented with the draft budget last week. According to Cheeks, the General Fund budget for fiscal 2019, as approved by the council last year, had a scheduled deficit of $138,000. But based on better than expected revenue for the past month, Cheeks said she now anticipates the city ending fiscal 2019 with a $98,000 surplus.
Monday evening, she told the new and incumbent council members the projected deficit (expenditures versus revenues) was down to $386,688, or 2.5 percent of the overall budget. Tuesday, after the meeting, she said additional cuts had been made, and the projected deficit had fallen even lower.
Although the General Fund covers most of the city’s normal operations, it does not include the Capital Improvement budget (which the new council will take up later this year), the Enterprise budget for the Water and Sewer Department and other “pots of money” available to the city.
According to a presentation from City Finance Director Romy Stamps, the municipality currently has “a steady average General Fund balance of $3.5 million, is currently at 79 percent of the established 20 percent reserve goal, exceeds $1 million annually in (Capital Improvement project) available funds and (has) a low debt ratio with a Standard & Poors rating of AAA, meaning if a loan were needed, our credit rating is very good.”
The reserve goal refers to an ordinance passed by the council several years ago that requires a minimum cash reserve of 8 percent but sets a goal of 20 percent. The full 20 percent reserve would come to about $3.4 million.
The reserve fund currently holds 79 percent of that amount, which comes to about $2.3 million, Stamps said. The current figure is as close to 20 percent as the city has ever gotten, and the council has never had to dip into the reserve fund for any reason since it was created.
“In other words, Talladega is not broke or in financial mayhem, regardless of what may have been communicated in the paper or on Facebook,” she said.
The overwhelming majority of the city’s General Fund revenue comes from sales and use taxes, which includes gasoline, alcohol, tobacco, lodging and automobile taxes. According to Stamps, these taxes account for just over 70 percent of the city’s revenue. The next largest slice comes from business licenses, which account for just under 15 percent.
Intergovernmental revenue, grant funds, franchise fees and permit fees make up the rest of the projected revenues.
“Although sales tax and business license revenue has consistently increased annually at a rate of about 2 percent, total revenue has only increased at a rate of about 1 percent,” Stamps said.
The reliance on sales tax “is why we want to focus on recruiting retail,” Cheeks said. While manufacturing is crucial to creating jobs, retail is what generates sales tax, which is where most of the General Fund money comes from, she explained.
Council President Horace Patterson added, “So when you have something in the city that is attracting people from outside, they spend their money here at restaurants, at gas stations, at Walmart, at the Piggly Wiggly, wherever.
“So, like in my example of tourism, whenever folks are spending money in our city, that is our bread and butter. The more tourists we attract, the more money we make.”
Said Simspon, “I think tax abatements (for industries) have hurt us the last four years. But those will gradually catch up.”
Councilman Cooper asked if the city saw any significant income from the race track. Cheeks pointed out that the lodging tax, in particular, went up every race weekend, and that the gasoline and sales taxes spiked as well.
She said she didn’t know as much about how much the city got from the Civilian Marksmanship Program or TOP Trails, but the city manager said she could look for patterns of revenue increase when there were events going on at those locations also.
Incoming Councilman Trae Williams asked if the city had looked into advertising itself on the 275 Bypass. Cheeks said there were significant restrictions on how the city could advertise, but that finding locations was an ongoing process.
As for expenditures, the largest departmental expense was the Police Department, at just over 25 percent. Non-departmental expenses came in second place, with the Fire Department in third, Stamps said.
Broken down by type, the city’s largest expense was personnel, at 54.9 percent. Cheeks said the council should be proud that this figure was less than 60 percent. Operating costs take up just under 38 percent, and debt service is 5.65 percent.
Cheeks said the figure for debt service must be paid, and that the council had little or no control over it.
“Personnel costs are consistently increasing at a rate of 2.8 percent,” Stamps said. “This is due in part to a 3.14 percent wage increase instituted in 2017 (and) efforts by the administration to bring departments to proper staffing levels.
“We were at skeleton levels, especially in Community Appearance.”
“Operating expenses have increased steadily at a rate of about 2 percent, and debt service will increase slightly for 2020, but should remain stable for the next two to three years after that.”
Retiree liability went up quite a bit during the past year, but is likely to come down based on a rolling, five-year average, Stamps said. The city had seven employees retire in the past six months, which is extremely unusual, she said.
“A 1 percent overall revenue increase, coupled with a 2 percent expense increase are the major facets contributing to our (projected) deficit,” she said. “The good news is, actual revenues for 2019 exceeded projected, so now projected end of fiscal year revenues, less expenses for 2019, equals a $98,000 surplus.”
Cheeks added, “Another month passed, and we realized our projections had been very conservative. We’re still working on trimming up costs and whittling away at the budget for next year.”
Stamps said the current proposal for next year “includes a 4 percent operational budget decrease by department, and the current proposal does not include an increase in the amount of health benefits paid by the city on the employees behalf.”
It is not clear exactly how much insurance costs will increase, but Cheeks said the city has absorbed the last several hikes, leaving the employee paying about 35 percent and the city paying the rest.
The new deficit is about $387,000, or about 2.5 percent.
“That’s manageable,” Cheeks said. “We have other pots of money available to us, including Capital Improvement funds (which will be considered in a separate budget). We’re in sound financial shape now, and we don’t want to have to touch our reserves.”
Much of the remainder of Monday’s work session focused on paving and road repair.
Cheeks said paving is generally done once every four years so that the city can build up enough money (primarily from gas taxes) to do at least $1 million at a time.
Even if the project is for less than that, she said, the mobilization fees are about the same, meaning the city will spend more money for less paving.
There was also some discussion about hiring third parties to handle road repairs or to purchase equipment and training for city crews to use the “hot patch” method, which is far more effective and last longer.
The next council meeting will be Monday, Sept. 23, at 5 p.m. Cheeks said agenda items will include adjusting the 2019 budget to reflect actual revenues and expenditures, and to approve a final version of the 2020 budget.