TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Municipal Airport Board and City Manager Beth Cheeks on Tuesday agreed to begin a major transition at the airport after this weekend’s race.
Talladega’s airport dates back to World War II, but its conversion to a civilian facility coincided with the opening of Talladega Superspeedway in the late 1960s.
Although the city of Talladega owns the property and appoints the board that manages it, Talladega Superspeedway has always served as the “fixed base operator (FBO),” providing two employees and generally handling day-to-day operations.
Twice per year, around the spring and fall races, the airport is one of the busiest in the country.
Airport Board Chairman Ray Miller said Tuesday the superspeedway does not plan to continue as FBO after September, and the city will be taking over.
Cheeks said Tuesday the city has already developed job descriptions for the employees and is in the process of developing pay scales based on those descriptions.
The city and the board are also negotiating with insurance carriers to take over coverage of the facility, Miller said. He added he did not want to discuss specific dollar amounts while the negotiations were ongoing. During race weeks, the city will also become responsible for hiring air traffic controllers.
In fact, hiring air traffic controllers is only one of the items listed on a three-page checklist that must be completed before each race.
Extra jet fuel and oil will also need to be ordered, along with golf carts, track radios, drinks, office supplies and janitorial supplies, rental of extra tables and chairs for the terminal, making sure all facilities are clean and all equipment is in working order, cutting grass, coordinating with fire departments, checking all lights and setting all flags, among numerous other tasks.
Miller invited Cheeks and the city’s finance director to visit the airport during the spring race this weekend, which Cheeks said she would try to do.
The transition from track to city as FBO will be taking place in September in order to allow the municipality to incorporate the extra expenses into the budget for the coming fiscal year.
Of course, the airport can also serve as a source of revenue for the city, particularly if the board decided to revisit the issue of setting up self-serve fueling.
Currently, the nearest self-serve airports are Gadsden and Pell City, but board Engineer Ken Gilbert pointed out that revenue in Gadsden “had gone through the roof after they added self-serve, and that pilots who would normally prefer to land in Talladega could likely be persuaded to do so if they could fill up any time. The cost to set up there had been about $60,000.”
The board generates most of its revenue from leases to various industries, including ATAP. The leases would not be affected by the change in fixed base operator.
Miller said Tuesday the board would be reinvesting a certificate of deposit and a money market account in the near future.
“We’re in good shape financially,” he said. “And I think this race coming up is going to be the best one we’ve had in a number of years. They’ve already sold out the infield. And I know they’ll be working closely with the city to start changing over in September.”
It was not immediately clear Wednesday why the track had decided to step out of the role of FBO.
Also Monday, the board:
Discussed money from the county 2-cent sales and use tax, which is on hold pending litigation between the County Commission and the city of Lincoln;
Discussed evaluating some of the water lines on the airport property that are more than 70 years old; and
Heard an update from Gilbert regarding the ongoing construction and renovation projects at the airport, including a $1.7 million runway renovation project. “Today, the chances of receiving special funding is at best a 50/50 proposition,” Gilbert said. “If funds are allocated to the airport (by the Federal Aviation Administration), the work will probably be designated in FY 2020 and constructed with FY 2021 or FY 2022 funds from the same program. Funding for 2019 has already been allocated.”