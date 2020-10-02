City of Talladega will operate on 2-year-old budget for time being

TALLADEGA -- The city of Talladega will be operating on a 2-year old budget for at least the next 10 days, following the council’s 4-1 vote to reject the budget presented by City Manager Beth Cheeks on Thursday morning.
The council was scheduled to meet again Monday, but Cheeks said Friday that Council President Trae Williams had asked that the meeting be moved to Oct. 12 instead.
“That’s Columbus Day, but that’s not a city holiday, so we’ll be OK,” Cheeks said.
She added she would be having budget discussions with Williams and the other council members individually over the next 10 days in the hopes of crafting an acceptable budget.
“I’m going to be starting with yesterday’s proposal and, hopefully, answering everyone’s questions,” she said.
The budget Cheeks presented at Thursday’s council meeting showed a $31,000 deficit in the General Fund.
The fiscal 2020 budget, as approved, began with a deficit of $386,000, but will end with a surplus of $1.2 million.
The city is not operating on that budget until a new one is approved, however, Cheeks said. Instead, Williams’ motion Tuesday was to operate off the fiscal 2019 budget, which was approved by the previous council in 2018.
Fiscal year 2020 ran from Oct. 1, 2019, until Sept. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2019 ran from Oct. 1, 2018, until Sept. 30, 2019.
Cheeks and city Finance Director Romy Stamps are using the unadjusted, original figures from fiscal 2019, which show a deficit of $138,000.
The rejected budget for the Water and Sewer Department showed a surplus of more than half a million dollars, based on the correction of an accounting error discovered by Stamps during this year’s budget process.
In contrast, the 2019 Water and Sewer Department budget showed a deficit of $408,000.
The original Water and Sewer budget for last year began with a deficit of $825,000 but will be amended to show a surplus of $841,000.
As Stamps explained during the council meeting, the huge difference here had to do with how depreciation was balanced out.
Starting in 2017, when the city started using new finance software, depreciation was shown as a negative only. Because depreciation does not involve any actual movement of cash, it can be balanced out without impacting the rest of the budget, but it has not been for the past couple of years.
Both the previous administration and the city’s auditors apparently missed this, according to Cheeks.
When the 2019 budget was approved, the Talladega Municipal Airport did not belong to the city, but it does now, and the municipality is responsible for paying the employees there.
Cheeks said Friday the municipality will continue paying those employees as it did before the most recent budget proposal, which will be particularly important going into and coming out of the fall race at the Talladega Superspeedway.
Earlier drafts of the rejected budget showed even larger deficits, which Cheeks told the council she had managed to shrink through conservate projections, cutting “to the bone” and a couple of significant windfalls for the city.
For instance, the initial budget projected a 7 percent increase in the city’s share of employee health insurance, but the figure ended up being 5.5 percent. Similarly, the city’s insurance on its buildings and property ended up staying flat after a significant increase had been built into the budget. The city’s workers’ compensation and vehicle liability insurance costs will be increasing slightly, however.
Williams said “these numbers don’t add up,” citing employee step raises and an adjustment in the way employee retirement is handled. “Our salaries are going through the roof.”
The city’s finances were also not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to the extent expected.
Sales tax revenues will be up because more people were forced to do their shopping in the city, Cheeks said; the municipality does not have any major tourist destinations, events spaces or bars, which are the types of businesses that have been hit hardest in other parts of the country.
Some of the city’s COVID related expenses, such as personal protective gear and sanitation of public spaces, has been reimbursed through the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act).
When the first draft of the budget was made, Cheeks said, the numbers for the fourth quarter of the past fiscal year were not available yet, so the income reflected the expected COVID-related losses that never materialized.
As Councilman Joe Power pointed out, the rejected budget and the previous year’s budget showed city departments over budgeted by “a lot.”
As Cheeks and Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson, who cast the vote against rejection, both pointed out, positions in all city departments, but particularly in the Police and Fire departments, are funded whether those positions are filled or not. Some have not been filled for several years.
At the end of the fiscal year, these funds are carried over or moved into the “non-departmental” category and used for things like work on the recurring sewer problems at City Hall.
“We are always optimistic that this will be the year that we can successfully recruit some of those vacant positions,” Cheeks said, adding the cost of sending rookie officers to the police academy and equipping them fluctuates from year to year.
Patterson said making positions, particularly in the Police Department, competitive with other cities in the area has long been a priority.
“We didn’t spend money there because we couldn’t recruit,” he said. “Tier I (the retirement issue approved along a divided vote last week) is part of that. I, for one, have grown weary of Talladega preparing police officers for other jurisdictions ...There is definitely a method in what may appear to be madness. We are trying to address an issue that has been a problem with us for years.”
Replied Williams, “Then why are we just finding this out now?”
Answered Patterson, “This something that has been taking place here for years. This is not a new development from last week.”