City of Talladega will give away 1,200 boxes of fruit, vegetables Tuesday

TALLADEGA -- The city of Talladega, along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Community Transformations Ministries, will be giving away 1,200 boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m. or until they are all gone, at the Brecon Recreation Center.
People can pick up up to two 20-pound boxes each by driving up to the recreation center at 1001 Horne Drive. The boxes are being provided to cities by the USDA to keep the produce from going to waste during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, please call the Talladega City Manager’s Office at 256-362-8775.