City of Talladega uses Arbor Day to continue project begun in 2015

The city of Talladega celebrated its 12th annual Arbor Day observance Tuesday when a new live oak was planted in Veterans Park.
Community Appearance Director Mitch Bast said this year’s project was a continuation of a project begun in 2015, when the hospice director at Citizens Baptist Medical Center donated trees in memory of the people who had died in the past year.
“The city decided to go ahead and continue outlining the ditches in the park,” he explained. “The mayor picked out the location.”
Camilla Garden Club members Winser Hayes and Debbie Waller were also present for the ceremony, along with Aaron Milstead and Jonathan Neville of the Alabama Forestry Commission, Mayor Timothy Ragland, fire Chief Danny Warwick, parks and recreation Director Summer Ammons and water and sewer Director Cathy Fuller.
Arbor Day began in Nebraska in the 1870s and soon spread throughout the country, Bast said. It is typically observed in Alabama during the last week of February.