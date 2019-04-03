TALLADEGA -- The city of Talladega and Troy University have established a partnership that will make it easier for municipal employees to continue their educations.
According to a Troy press release, city employees are now eligible for a 10 percent discount on tuition for all Troy programs, both online and in-class.
“In addition to the tuition discount, Troy will waive all application fees to city of Talladega employees,” the release says.
Added Staci Hutto, corporate partner coordinator for Troy, “The partnership will enable city employees to pursue degrees that could lead to advancement within the organization.
“This new partnership will support continued professional development and education for city of Talladega employees through the vast degree programs and learning formats available at Troy. This enhances the city’s reputation as an organization that values a skilled and knowledgeable workforce.”
Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks said the municipality has always stressed education, and the new partnership will offer access to working employees through online classes.
“It will also offer our employees additional scholarship opportunities,” Cheeks said. “We certainly like to be thought of as having an educated workforce. This is something else that we will be pleased to be able to offer. It also helps with business recruiting when they see an educated workforce. The more opportunities we are able to offer, the better.”
Tayler Drummond, human resources director for the city, said, “There are many opportunities for advancement within the city, but many positions prefer or require a degree.
“We have 13 departments in the city, with a multitude of professions and a lot of room for growth. Our hope is that through this partnership with Troy University, our employees will obtain the support and encouragement they need to reach for their goals and advance in their careers. We want our employees to have the best chance at obtaining their dream job.”