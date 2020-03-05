City of Talladega to host 2 meetings to encourage participation in 2020 census

TALLADEGA -- The city of Talladega will host two events next week, on Monday and Thursday, March 9 and 12, to encourage participation in the 2020 U.S. census.
Both events start at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chamber at City Hall.
According to City Manager Beth Cheeks, a representative from the Census Bureau in Atlanta will be present at both meetings to discuss the importance of the census, how it can impact the area and the various means available to fill out the form.
According to Cheeks, census forms can be filled out on paper, online or via smartphone. “We want to be able to count everyone in the city,” she said.
There has been talk for at least the past year that Alabama stands to lose a U.S. House seat during the next redistricting, which will be based on the 2020 census. “That could be a disaster for us,” Cheeks said, costing the city all sorts of federal funding opportunities.
Both meetings are open to the public and will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page for those who can’t attend, she added.
City Council
In other Talladega news, the City Council took the following actions during its meeting Monday:
Saw Talladega County NAACP President the Rev. Hugh Morris present Mayor Timothy Ragland with the Living History award on behalf of the state organization;
Appointed Chip Moore to the TOP Trails board of directors;
Approved a $1,000 sponsorship of the Junior Welfare League Golf Tournament;
Announced the next E-Recycle Day will be in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m;
Approved a junked car abatement on East Parkway Avenue;
Approved using $60,000 left over from last year’s capital improvement project to finish paving Pulliam Street;
Renamed Gertrude Street in honor of Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson, who abstained from voting. The motion passed 4-0;
Designated as Fort Lashley Avenue the stretch of road between the intersection of Battle Street and West Battle Street and the 275 Bypass. Cheeks explained Fort Lashley had previously stopped at Towne Creek Village but needed to be extended because the new Dollar General opened; and
Heard Councilwoman Betty Spratlin ask for further discussion about abolishing the Historic Preservation Commission.
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in a future edition of The Daily Home.