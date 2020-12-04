City of Talladega suffers 12th homicide of 2020 with shooting death of 17-year-old

TALLADEGA -- A 17-year-old Talladega resident was shot and killed Thursday evening on Davis Lane, according to police.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy said Friday the victim had been identified as Johnny Williams. Murphy said Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, and that his body had been transported to the state forensics lab in Montgomery for autopsy.
According to Detective Jeremy Falkner, Williams appears to have been a passenger in a Kia Forte when he was shot. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Falkner said Williams appeared to have been shot more than once, but the detective said a final determination on that would have to be made after the autopsy.
Some casings from a handgun were recovered at the scene, Falkner said. Investigators believe the shooter was on foot and not in another vehicle, but the investigation was still in its early phases Friday afternoon.
Falkner said the shooting happened sometime between 5:40 and 5:48 p.m.
Murphy said Williams was pronounced dead 7:36 p.m.
As of Friday afternoon, investigators had not identified any suspects in the case.
Williams’ death marks the 12th homicide in the city of Talladega in 2020. Falkner said there was no obvious connection between Williams’ killing and the others reported in the city this year.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.