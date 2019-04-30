TALLADEGA -- Those traversing Battle Street from the Square to Fort Lashley will not have a center lane for the next week or so. And some may remember that similar work was being done in the same area just about a year ago.
According to Municipal Services Director Terry Hanner, the city of Talladega replaced water lines in the area last year and lined the trenches with gravel before patching the street.
As the gravel settled, the patch settled as well. This time, the gravel is being replaced with a concrete bridge and will be covered over with a wider patch.
Alabama 21, including East Battle Street, belongs to the state but will be turned over the city fairly soon. “The state asked us not to do the concrete initially, but now they’re saying it’s OK,” Hanner said.
City Manager Beth Cheeks said the state Department of Transportation is planning to repave Alabama 21 (as well as Alabama 77, aka East Street) before turning them back over to the city and wanted to make sure the infrastructure beneath the new paving was solid and stable.
While the city is paying for the majority of the work being done, Cheeks said this was anticipated and the current project was included in the original bid.
“The good news is, we’re on a pretty tight time line,” she added. “We should be done with our part in just about a week or so. Now after that, I can’t say how long it will take for the state to get going on their paving project.”