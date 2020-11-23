You are the owner of this article.
City of Talladega hosts Fill the Truck food drive

TALLADEGA -- The city of Talladega hosted a food drive Friday in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot on Battle Street in conjunction with Hunger Awareness Week. All donated items will go to the Red Door Kitchen and Samaritan House to benefit their programs serving local families and individuals in need.

