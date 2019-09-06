TALLADEGA -- The Alabama State Council on the Arts conducted its quarterly meeting Thursday and Friday at Heritage Hall Museum in Talladega.
In honor of the council’s visit, Heritage Hall hosted a public reception Thursday evening, where ASCA members and guests could preview the museum's upcoming exhibit featuring works by the Watercolor Society of Alabama.
“The Alabama State Council on the Arts has been a strong supporter of multiple programs we have had at the museum and The Historic Ritz Theatre over many years,” Heritage Hall Museum Director Valerie White said. “We are thrilled to have them back in Talladega and are honored they chose to come to our city for one of their meetings. It’s been a wonderful opportunity for us to reintroduce the council to our city and our arts community.”
According to ASCA member Jim Harrison III, it has been several decades since the council visited Talladega.
“It has been at least the late 1990s or early 2000s since the council met in Talladega,” Harrison said. “We are proud to see a strong presence of the arts here, and the hospitality has been unmatched.”
During the reception, Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks, on behalf of the municipality, issued a proclamation to the ASCA recognizing its visit.
“We are so honored the council selected Talladega as one of its quarterly meeting sites,” Cheeks said. “They could have held it anywhere in the state, and yet they still selected us.”
Following Thursday’s reception at Heritage Hall, The Historic Ritz Theatre hosted the council for a command performance showcase.
“We decided to make it a showcase for some of north Alabama’s most vital arts organizations,” Ritz Executive Director George Culver said. “Given the fact that one of the Ritz’ strengths is arts education for area youth, we built the evening around those organizations who train, nurture and showcase young Alabama artists, and/or create programming for young audiences.”
The multiple performances featured several Alabama arts organizations involved in arts for youth, including the Virginia Samford Theatre, Etowah Youth Orchestra, Fantasy Playhouse, Birmingham Children’s Theatre and Red Mountain Theatre Company.
“We also invited Talladega College President Dr. Billy Hawkins to give our honored guests an overview and progress report on the soon to open William R. Harvey Arts Museum on campus, which will be the permanent new home for the Amistad Murals,” Culver said. “This will be an important new cultural attraction for Talladega.”
When asked about her visit, Yvette Jones-Smedley, performing arts program manager for the ASCA, replied, “The council was delighted to be in Talladega. We were overwhelmed by the community, the gracious hospitality shown us and really impressed with the industry evolving around artistic endeavors.
“Driving through town, I was intrigued by the new Artisan Alley on Court Street, which looks like it can be a model for artistic districts statewide. We look forward to being invited back.”
The Alabama State Council on the Arts is the official state agency for the support and development of the arts in Alabama.
The agency supports not-for-profit arts organizations, schools, colleges, units of local government, nonprofit organizations’ programming in the arts for the general public, and individual artists, the release notes.
The council is comprised of a body of 15 members appointed by the governor for six-year terms to help promote the arts statewide.
For more information on the upcoming Watercolor Society of Alabama exhibit at Heritage Hall, visit https://www.heritagehallmuseum.org.
To learn more about the ASCA, go to www.arts.state.al.us.