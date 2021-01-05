City of Talladega begins search for new manager

TALLADEGA -- The search for a permanent Talladega City manager is officially underway.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the council voted to advertise a base salary for the position of $85,000 per year and to accept applications through Feb. 15.
Kelsey Gallahar is serving as interim city manager, following the sudden death of Beth Cheeks in November. According to city attorney Mike O’Brien, state law says Gallahar can stay in the office on an interim basis for up to 120 days, but after that, she would become the permanent manager without any action from the council. That would happen March 28.
Council President Trae Williams said the Feb. 15 deadline would “give us a month and a week to review all the applications and interview the finalists.”
The council also agreed to include the $85,000 figure as a base salary but said the final salary for the position would be open to negotiation based on the applicant’s education and experience.
Although specifics were not discussed Monday night, Gallahar said Tuesday the position would be advertised with the International City/County Management Association, the Alabama City/County Management Association and the Alabama League of Municipalities. The city is a member of all three organizations, and she said advertising in two or all three publications would be free or involve only a nominal fee.
She added the city would not be using a search firm this time, as it has occasionally in the past. Instead, resumes will be sent to O’Brien, who will review them, determine which applicants meet the qualifications and then submit the list of qualified applicants to the city.
After the previous council fired City Manager Patrick Bryant, the council received 20 or so applications but did not review any of them before appointing Cheeks to the position.
Gallahar added the same qualifications in place when Cheeks was appointed would remain in place in the advertisement. Specifically, a qualified applicant would have a master’s degree from an accredited college or university in public or business administration, education, human relations or related areas.
It also requires three years of “successful management or supervisory experience” and “possess the ability to provide harmonious and successful team leadership for department heads (a leader for leaders) and … the ability to provide staff leadership, to include interaction with city employees at all levels.
“Candidates must exhibit a welcoming approach to city employees, the business community and residents,” according to the most recent version of the job requirements. The only change made to this description was the base salary, which was previously $90,000.
Gallahar indicated Tuesday she does plan to apply for the permanent manager’s job.
Historic preservation
During the same meeting, the council voted to incorporate language from the former Historic Preservation Ordinance into the city’s zoning ordinance and give enforcement authority to the city building inspector.
The council did request some further changes to the ordinance after voting to approve it, however. Specifically, restrictions on historically consistent paint colors were to be removed, along with a notification requirement for owners of adjacent properties that are also in a historic district.
Councilman Joe Power said he saw no reason neighbors should have to be notified if a property owner wanted to do routine maintenance on his own property.
Building Inspector E.J. Morris said routine maintenance and interior improvements were never covered under the Historic Preservation Ordinance, and the “certificate of appropriateness” was only required if the owner was planning an addition to a historic building or doing something to change the historic character visible from a public street.
Still, the council agreed to authorize both changes. Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson also asked that either Gallahar or O’Brien contact Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins about having the college removed from the historic district altogether, something Patterson said he thought had already been done.
Councilwoman Betty Spratlin asked that someone contact the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind to see if it also wanted to be removed from the historic district.
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in a future edition of The Daily Home.