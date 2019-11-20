SYLACAUGA — Members of the Sylacauga City Council during their meeting Tuesday voted to accept the audit for fiscal 2018, showing no problems with the city’s finances.
The report, prepared by Machen McChesney LLP out of Auburn, gave an unmodified opinion on the city’s financial statements from Oct. 1, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2018.
Yourlanda Burns, financial specialist to the city clerk’s office, said the audit found no negative material findings.
Burns added the report reflected that the city began the last fiscal year with a general fund balance of $14,016,110 and ended with $15,586,283 — an increase of $1,570,173.
Councilwoman Tiffany Nix was absent.
In other business, the council:
• Accepted the contract with Standard Roofing of Montgomery, Inc. as complete for miscellaneous roofing and HVAC, and authorized final payment. The work included new roofs for the B.B. Comer Memorial Library and the council chambers at the Municipal Complex; the hallway and living quarters of the Fire Department; the walkway from the Fire Department to City Hall; and the patching of the Food Max building;
• Authorized Mayor Jim Heigl to sign documents necessary for the city to continue its participation in the Municipal Workers Compensation Fund 2020 Safe Workspace Guidelance discount program;
• Recognized November as National Hospice Month;
• Recognized Nov. 22-28 as Alabama Farm Week;
• Rejected bids for the replacement of two City Hall rooftop HVAC units. The only bids received were in excess of the allocated budget;
• Reimbursed $40,965.56 to Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE) for August and September for public transportation services provided by SAFE;
• Approved a contract with TempForce-Smart Staffing Solutions for the services of one temporary worker in the mayor’s office and to help with human resources for up to 120 days at $13.50 per hour;
• Approved travel and expenses for Sylacauga police Officer Curt Looney to attend Interviewing Strategies Through Statement Analysis in Jacksonville on Dec. 10-12.;
• Approved travel and expenses for Sylacauga police Officer Terry Gallahair Jr., Investigator Chris Vinson, Officer Austin Pitts, and Lt. Mike Moore to attend the Basic Tactical Medical Skills/Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training in Helena on Dec. 19-20;
• Approved travel and expenses for Burns to attend the Alabama City/County Management Association (ACCMA) certificate training course on law and ethics for public management in Prattville on Dec. 5-6 at an estimated cost of $356.68.
• Approved travel and expenses for Sylacauga fire Lt. Nate Osgood to attend a grant writing class in Huntsville on Dec. 11-12 at an estimated cost of $590;
• Approved travel and expenses for human resource specialist Jayne McGee to attend the Economic Development Leadership Institute Business and Industry Marketing and Attraction course in Hoover on Dec 3 at an estimated cost of $139.49;
• Approved additional accounts payable invoices for September in the amount of $111,494.12;
• Approved accounts payable for October in the amount of $833,947.33; and
• October payroll in the amount of $421,959.95.
The next Sylacauga City Council meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. A work session will be held prior at 5 p.m.