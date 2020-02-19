City of Sylacauga awards departments for safety accomplishments

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga city officials recently recognized multiple departments for safety accomplishments for 2019.
During the Jan. 23 Sylacauga City Council meeting, Mayor Jim Heigl along with Jayne McGee, Sylacauga human resources specialist and safety coordinator, bestowed the “2019 Safety Awards” to all accident-free city departments.
“Working safe is a constant topic of conversation with the city employees in all departments,” McGee said. “We are committed to continuous improvement regarding our safety record while reducing our injuries across the board. The ultimate goal is zero injuries.”
The City Clerk’s Office, the Code Department, the Executive and Legislative Department, the Fire Department, the Municipal Court and the maintenance shop all received 2019 Safety awards.
According to McGee, the Sylacauga Safety Committee meets quarterly to receive safety training, discuss safe work habits, share departmental training topics and more.
Members of the 2020 Sylacauga Safety Committee are Adam Gardner, Pat Garrett, Charlton Kircus, McGee, Wendy Mickler, Shannon Plexico, Danny Sims and Sandy Sorensen.
For more information, contact McGee at 256-401-2433.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.