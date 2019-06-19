CHILDERSBURG — The Childersburg City Council on Tuesday approved a one-time transfer of $15,000 from Fund 23 to the Christmas Fund to pay for updated holiday decorations.
The council also authorized Mayor Ken Wesson to execute documents relating to a Retail Business District Grant in the amount of $95,000 from USDA. Wesson said he received a phone call from Kent Crumley of the USDA office in Anniston, informing him about the funding to replace the roof on a building at 101 8th Ave. SW, to which the City of Childersburg recently received title from the Alabama Department of Revenue.
In other business, the council:
•Approved expenses for Childersburg Parks and Recreation Department’s Girls Softball 10 & Under and 12 & Under to play in the district tournament hosted by Talladega on June 29. The fees are $160 per team.
•Approved a request for participation in the Babe Ruth State Tournament’s 14 & Under division, hosted by Mobile on June 28. The fee is $650. They also approved lodging and per diem expenses for Anthony Murphy for the Mobile tournament.
•Agreed to advertise in the “My Hometown” special publication in the Daily Home for a 1/8-page advertisement for $155, to be paid from Fund 23.
•Nominated Nancy Addison for a position on the County Board Of Equalization.
• Approved the purchase of a sponsorship package from the Childersburg Quarterback Club for $300, to be paid from Fund 23.
•Approved paying invoices in the amount of $169,926.92.
The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. July 2.
