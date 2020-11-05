City of Childersburg inaugurates new administration

CHILDERSBURG -- The new Childersburg City Council met Monday, Nov. 2, at 4 p.m. for its 2020 organizational meeting and swearing-in ceremonies.
The mayor and five council members were sworn into office by Presiding Circuit Court Judge Chad Woodruff.
The new administration includes incumbent Mayor Ken “Yank” Wesson and incumbent council members Brandon Robinson (Ward A), Bill Moody (Ward B) and Angie Twymon (Ward C), along with newcomers Tommy Ivey (Ward E) and Wesley Allen (Ward D).
The council voted unanimously to approve Moody as president pro tempore, as well as to authorize Moody to sign checks in the absence of Wesson.
The council re-approved Ordinance 1117 to set procedures for the governing body for the new term of office.
Wesson made the following liaison appointments: fire/rescue/ambulance and safety coordinator - Robinson; street/sanitation/recycling - Twyman; Police Department - Moody; parks and recreation - Ivey; library/senior center - Allen. City Clerk/Treasurer Aimee Burnette, police Chief Rick McClelland and fire Chief Jimmy Daniel were all reappointed to their respective positions.
The firm of Hullett, Kellum, & McKinney was reappointed as the city accountant/auditor. Cadence Bank and Renasant Bank were re-approved as designated depositories of city funds. The retainage of Jerry Fielding as city attorney was tabled.