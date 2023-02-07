City manager addresses final resolution of ‘dubious and false’ ethics charges

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill addressed his recent appearance and vindication before the state Ethics Commission during Monday night’s regular City Council meeting.
The Ethics Commission took up two complaints involving Hill at its regular meeting Feb. 1. One of the two complaints was investigated, and the board heard testimony before determining that the allegations in the complaint were not supported by the evidence. The second complaint was dismissed out of hand, along with 19 other complaints against various public officials from around the state, on the recommendation of the commission’s investigators and prosecutors. Since there were no findings, the commission did not disclose the specific nature of the complaints or who had made them.
Hill was accompanied by Police Chief Diane Thomas, who, according to the board, was not actually called to testify.
During his public comments Monday night, Hill said “I wish to be transparent as your city manager. As many of you know, I have faced dubious and false ethics charges since the hiring of our first female police chief.”
He continued, “On Feb. 1, the Alabama Ethics Commission held a hearing on these matters, after which they found insufficient evidence to support any of the charges made against me. Again, all of the unconfirmed, uncorroborated and unfounded allegations against me as your city manager were dismissed by the … commission. I want to thank those city employees who made truthful statements in response to this investigation. I want to thank the chief of police for her statement to the commission. I want to thank the members of the commission for their patience, their diligence and their fairness. Finally, I want to thank the persons who made these petty, unsubstantiated and cowardly accusations against me. I thank them because their craven actions have enhanced my faith in my God and in my fellow man.”
In conclusion, he said “My resolve to do what I was hired to do is more assured than ever before. I intend to move forward and waste no more of my time addressing distractions by persons who have literally stolen from this city and by their actions have tarnished the good name and reputation of the people of this great city. Our time to grow is now. I invite you to join me in doing so. Thank you, and have a blessed Monday evening.”
Hill’s remarks were greeted with a round of applause, and then the council moved on to other business.
Also Monday, the council:
— Heard an update on the East Street Pocket Park Project, and approved a contract with Hurst Construction, the sole bidder, for $630,000 for construction. According to Architect Mike O’Brien Jr., the project came in slightly over budget, so the city will be looking at alternate funding for outdoor furniture for the project.
— Approved a retail beer and wine license for the Family Dollar on East Battle Street.
— Waived the vendor license fees for Sunshine Saturday, approved use of the Spring Street Recreation Center for a basketball game pitting ARC clients against Talladega Police Officers and approved a $5,000 donation toward these events.
— Approved a $500 appropriation for tee shirts for the 100 Chocolocco Miles Challenge to benefit conservation education and an eventual nature park.
— Appointed Jeremy Hardy to the Industrial Development Board.
— Heard an update on the Willman Road Project, which will be let for bid Feb. 13.
— Approved a request for a professional float in the Mardi Gras Parade Saturday.
— Approved a $5,000 per year memorandum of understanding with Jacksonville State University for criminal justice and forensics programs benefiting Talladega Police Officers.
— Requested an Attorney General’s opinion regarding the city’s nuisance abatement ordinance.
— Approved a general obligation warrant with First Bank of Alabama for $401,224 for new police cars.
— Voted 4-1 to increase the salary of the next mayor and council, with Councilman Trae Williams casting the dissenting vote.
— Heard Hill announce that the city had been awarded a federal grant for $280,000 for planning road safety improvements.
— Heard Hill announce that city police officers had participated in autism awareness training at the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind.
— Heard an update from Councilman Joe Power on the Main Street Talladega Program, including a request that the council amend the licensing ordinance that would cover the board. Power also said the steering committee would likely be announcing the hiring of an executive director at the council’s next meeting.
— Heard Power say that he and Williams would be presenting Hill’s contract for approval at the next meeting.
— Spent about 15 minutes in executive session with Hill and attorney Mike O’Brien to discuss possible litigation stemming from a property on Battle Street. No action was taken when the council returned to public session.