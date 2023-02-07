 Skip to main content
City manager addresses final resolution of ‘dubious and false’ ethics charges

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill addressed his recent appearance and vindication before the state Ethics Commission during Monday night’s regular City Council meeting.

The Ethics Commission took up two complaints involving Hill at its regular meeting Feb. 1. One of the two complaints was investigated, and the board heard testimony before determining that the allegations in the complaint were not supported by the evidence. The second complaint was dismissed out of hand, along with 19 other complaints against various public officials from around the state, on the recommendation of the commission’s investigators and prosecutors. Since there were no findings, the commission did not disclose the specific nature of the complaints or who had made them.