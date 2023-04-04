City Council pauses on earmarking proposed new revenue

The Sylacauga City Council tabled the vote on a proposed sales tax increase during its regular meeting Tuesday night. Instead, the council will hold a work session Wednesday, April 12, starting at 5 p.m. to discuss how the additional revenue will be earmarked.
The council members had previously discussed directing the proposed new revenue into the police and fire departments as well as the street department and toward other infrastructure improvements, but there does not appear to be any consensus as to what percentage should go where.
The proposal that would have come up for a vote Tuesday would increase the general sales and use tax, vending tax and amusement tax in the city limits from 3 percent to 4.5 percent. The manufacturing and farm machinery tax would increase from 0.75 to 1.125 percent and the automobile tax from 1.25 percent to 1.875 percent, all effective July 1.
Council president Ashton Fowler has said that the new sales tax rate would still be lower than in surrounding municipalities, and would net the city about $4.1 million in new revenue coming from existing businesses. New businesses that locate in the city would raise that overall amount.
Aside from the additional sales tax revenue, the biggest boost would come from the increase in the automotive sales tax, which would bring in an estimated $197,000 per year. The farm equipment sales tax would net only $419 per year, while the new vending tax rate would result in an increase of $4,578. The manufacturing machinery tax would result in another $16,500 per year.
Although it appears the new tax rates will pass, the vote is not likely to be unanimous. Councilwoman Laura Heath said Tuesday night that the she is opposed to the new tax rates, saying “I think we need to find places to cut first. People are already hurting because of inflation and other things, and this will just make it worse.”
Councilman Nate Brewer has also said in the past that he opposes the rate increases.
The increases are “inevitably going to be approved at some point,” Councilman Lee Perryman said. “We need a plan.”
Perryman also suggested using some of the new tax revenue to pay off the city’s bond debt early.
* * *
The council also delayed taking action on revisions to the personnel policies and procedures that would allow step raises for employees who earn relevant credentials or degrees. As prepared for approval Tuesday, the revised policy would allow for pay increases for employees who earned certifications or degrees before being hired or while employed by the city. Perryman said he wanted language about certifications earned before hire to be removed.
“As it is written, this would allow any current employee to claim certifications or degrees that they might have that they just forgot to mention during the hiring process,” he said.
Human Resources director Jayne McGhee pointed out that the city had been inconsistent in applying the old policy and had created a liability.
City Attorney Win Livingston said if the language Perryman wanted removed was taken out of the final version of the ordinance, it would have to be reposted for another 10 days before the council could vote on it.
This particular change was relevant to the other issues on the table Tuesday because the council did eventually appoint two department head-level employees and create a third department head-level position.
Building Services direector Michael Whetstone, who has been in that job in an interim capacity for the past six years, was made permanent, and Sylacauga Police Department records clerk Alexandra Lambert, who holds two master’s degrees, was appointed permanent city clerk. Citing years of service and educational achievement, both new department heads will begin at Step 3 in their respective pay grades rather than Step 1.
Councilwoman Tiffany Nix voted against Lambert’s appointment and a related motion naming her as a signatory on the city’s accounts.
“It’s nothing personal,” Nix said. “We have an experienced, well equipped city clerk in the position. I’m not saying (Lambert) won’t do a good job. It’s nothing personal.”
Kim Morris, who had been interim city clerk for over two years, announced at the end of Tuesday’s meeting that she was retiring with 27 years of service.
The council also voted 4-1, again with Nix casting the dissenting vote, to reclassify the animal shelter manager at a department head level grade, and removing the position from the supervision of the Street Department. The latter vote was actually unanimous.
Nix explained that she did not have a problem with separating animal control from the street department, but objected to the pay raise.
“We’re not paying first responders that much,” she said.
Also Tuesday, the council:
— Officially changed the name of the code enforcement department to building services department.
— Heard a presentation from Central Alabama Community College President Jeff Lynn regarding various programs available through the school.
— Discussed purchasing new time clocks and payroll software.
— Agreed to use $215,000 from the sale of property to Blue Bell Creameries for the purchase of new police cars this year. The remaining cost would come from the city’s capital improvement budget.
— Agreed to enter a workforce transportation program through SAFE and East Alabama Regional Planning that will cover up to $40,000 per year in transportation costs for people living at 275 percent of the local poverty rate.
— Offered prayers for the families of the two people killed in the Life Saver helicopter crash Sunday, as well as for the surviving crew member.
— Heard Mayor James Heigl read a proclamation honoring April as Child Abuse Awareness and prevention month.
— Approved a resolution allowing for a facsimile signature from Heigl on city checks.
— Deadlocked on an appointment to the city board of education.
— Accepted Heigl’s appointment of Jeff Turner to the planning commission.
— Approved the purchase a vehicle cage video system for the city’s police dog with money from the capital improvement fund.
— Approved a total payment of $10,976.76 to a former firefighter who recently prevailed in a case against the city before the Civil Service Board. The total figure approved Tuesday included only one year’s worth of interest, however. The city may owe as much as three years’ worth of interest on the money.
— Approved travel and training expenses for employees in the accounting and fire departments.
— Heard a complaint from a resident about potholes, particularly close to the hospital.