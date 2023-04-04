 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
SYLACAUGA

City Council pauses on earmarking proposed new revenue

The Sylacauga City Council tabled the vote on a proposed sales tax increase during its regular meeting Tuesday night. Instead, the council will hold a work session Wednesday, April 12, starting at 5 p.m. to discuss how the additional revenue will be earmarked.

The council members had previously discussed directing the proposed new revenue into the police and fire departments as well as the street department and toward other infrastructure improvements, but there does not appear to be any consensus as to what percentage should go where.