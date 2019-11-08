RIVERSIDE -- The council during its meeting this week approved moving forward with paving the Riverside Landing marina parking lot.
“We will begin that immediately,” said Mayor Rusty Jessup, after the council unanimously approved the paving project Tuesday night. “That’s great news.”
Jessup said Joey Callahan was the only contractor to submit a bid for the paving work.
City officials said they may try to have Alabama Power Company relocate the utility pole in the parking lot before the paving project moves forward.
Jessup said the work could be completed before the end of the year.
“Today is a good day,” Jessup said. “We are finally getting our parking lot paved.”
The council authorized the mayor to spend up to $36,000 for the paving project, which will include the paving of a small area next to the walking track, across the street from the marina.
In other matters, the council also approved allowing the Police and Fire departments to hold two half-day Toys for Kids Roadblocks at the intersection of U.S. 78 and Depot Street. The roadblocks are planned for Saturday, Nov. 23, and Dec. 7, with an alternate day of Saturday, Dec. 14, if needed.
The council approved transferring a 1991 Freightliner truck to the Pell City Fire Department.
At the meeting, Jessup announced a Community Work Day is planned for Saturday at the city park. Volunteers will clean up the park and plant native plants. The Community Work Day will include a silent auction in the community shelter from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to help raise money for the Riverside Beautification Organization’s playground project.
A craft show is also slated from 11 a.m.-2 p. m. in the Fire Department bay.
Jessup said Buck’s Barbecue at the Riverside Landing will also open in case people get hungry.