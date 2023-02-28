 Skip to main content
PELL CITY

City Council makes decision on 10 ‘nuisance’ properties

After the City Council of Pell City deliberated on 10 properties initially deemed in violation of the city’s public nuisance ordinance, it decided to proceed with the demolition process of four and tabled six for further time extensions.

Buildings located at 606 29th Street North, 501 Wolf Creek Road South, 3803 Stemley Bridge Road and 2807 5th Ave. North will continue through the demolition process, with liens placed on the property for the city’s cost.