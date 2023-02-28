City Council makes decision on 10 ‘nuisance’ properties

After the City Council of Pell City deliberated on 10 properties initially deemed in violation of the city’s public nuisance ordinance, it decided to proceed with the demolition process of four and tabled six for further time extensions.
Buildings located at 606 29th Street North, 501 Wolf Creek Road South, 3803 Stemley Bridge Road and 2807 5th Ave. North will continue through the demolition process, with liens placed on the property for the city’s cost.
Properties located at 706 28th Street North, 17 22nd Street North, 107 Lakeview Drive and 506 29th Street North were allowed until June 26 to present an acceptable plan or make repairs.
In the case of property located at 17 22nd Street North, The Lee Motel, it was discovered by the property owners that there must be asbestos removed prior to demolition.
One property located at 113 Third Street North received an extension until March 13 to submit a suitable plan or be repaired to compliance and another, located at 3312 Tyler Street, was allowed 30 days to come into compliance.
Several properties had not responded to the city’s requests until as late as Monday with remediation plans or had partially completed work.
City officials agreed that they want to be sure before buildings are demolished, all property owners who make an effort to communicate their plans have been heard as well as requests for further consideration.
At its Monday meeting the council voted unanimous in favor of joining with Calhoun County in offering city residents recycling measures for cardboard and other paper, plastic and aluminum.
According to Street Department Manager Greg Gossett, the city can join in services received by Calhoun County from a grant through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
A large container with a compartmentalized area for each type of material will be placed inside the city shop enclosure and city residents will sign in at entry and show proof of residence to use the contained for drop off.
The area will be monitored for use, and the enclosure will be locked after hours.
For now, Calhoun County will provide transport to a recycling center within Calhoun County, said City Manager Brian Muenger.
Also, approved Monday was the Police Department’s purchase of a future K-9 dog to join the police force. The dog has been bred in Romania, and will be trained by a specialist in Cullman.
Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris told the council that the department has been approved for a grant for the majority of the $8,500 cost and also has $2,500 in funds to contribute to the cost.
Morris said the K-9 would aid the city in working with School Resource Officers, with special operations and possibly during certain shift hours.
Morris also spoke to the council about adding 10 Flock cameras to the city’s current 10, and relocating seven of the existing 10 to more beneficial locations.
“Our goal is to have these at every entrance and exit to the city,” Morris said.
He said many of the existing cameras were set for incoming traffic, and adding cameras that document outgoing traffic is another important function.
The cameras have been approved to be set using state right of way property.
The council also approved a request for the city to employ retired police officers on a part-time basis who wish to work as School Resource Officers. Morris pointed out that these would be experienced and credentialed officers to fill the positions.
The council also approved joining in the statewide Opioid Settlement Agreement, which would allot the city a portion of about $280,000,000 in total settlement funds, along with other Alabama cities. This is a class action suit that requires 100 percent participation.
The council also approved naming Councilwoman Ivi McDaniel to represent the city at the annual League of Municipalities Business Meeting.