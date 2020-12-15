City Council accepts grant to deal with blight homes

The Talladega City Council accepted a $250,000 community development block grant to remove blighted homes around Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard. during their regular meeting Monday night. According to Interim City Manager Kelsey Gallahar, the grant also includes a 20 percent local match, making a total of $300,000 available for the project.
The project area includes Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard. to the Brecon community, between Battle Street and Broadway Avenue. According to Gallahar, the major advantage to the project is that there is no condemnation process involved, meaning it will move significantly faster. Property owners in the project area will be able to come to the city and ask for assistance, and the funding will be readily available.
Gallahar added that when the city applied for the grant in August, it was recommended that they “start small,” in a relatively confined area. Once the first grant has been awarded and the project successfully carried, the city would be able to apply for similar grants in other areas.
The grant will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Community and Economic Development Division of ADECA will supervise the grant projects.
Councilwoman Betty Spratlin made the motion to approve the grant proposal, which was seconded by Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson. The motion passed with no controversy.
Also Monday, the council:
O Approved an alcohol license transfer request;
O Approved an alcohol license request for Talladega Food Mart on Stemley Bridge Road;
O Approved 14 weed abatements;
O Approved a grant agreement with East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission for the Senior Nutrition Program for 2021;
O Approved the list of poll workers for the special election for City Board of Education Ward 2, to replace the late Mary McGhee;
O Approved Gallahar as interim city manager, following the passing of City Manager Beth Cheeks;
O Scheduled a work session for Tuesday, Dec. 22 to discuss a water and sewer rate study and the salary for municipal court judge;
O Scheduled a work session for Dec. 28 to discuss the capital improvement plan for the coming year;
O Heard Gallahar announce that the city had applied for a grant to replace a culvert and possibly repave parts of WIlman Road;
O Announced the holiday market at the old Brannon’s Building and the Second Saturday event at Talladega Bottling Works, both Saturday. The latter event begins at 10 a.m. and includes vendors, food trucks and live music;
O Heard Spratlin thank city workers for debris cleanup following the recent storms;
O Heard city attorney Mike O’Brien, in response to a question from Councilman Joe Power, say that a proposal integrating historic preservation enforcement into the city zoning law would be presented to the council following approval by the planning commission, probably in January; and
O Heard O’Brien say that there would be an update on South West Waters interest in purchasing the city’s water system at the next council meeting Dec. 21.