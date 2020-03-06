Citizens Baptist Medical Center to celebrate 50th birthday with ceremony Thursday (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega is turning 50.
On Thursday, March 12, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., the hospital will look back on its first five decades in its current location, with historical displays, a proclamation from Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland and a representative of Gov. Kay Ivey.
The celebration is open to the public, according to Tenet HealthCare Group Manager for Communications Laura Clark. There is no cost to attend, but if you do plan to go, please RSVP to Lucretia.Pope@BHSAla.com or call 256-362-8111.
Just this week, a rural hospital closed in Pickens County, further emphasizing the value of having immediate access to critical care.
Today, The Daily Home takes an in-depth look at the importance of having a local hospital in the Talladega community for the past half century.
Economics
Citizens BMC directly employs 273 people, with an additional 292 indirect jobs, according to a fact sheet provided by Clark.
Direct salaries and benefits are $17,680,412, with a total economic impact of $69,232,085.
During the most recent year for which statistics were available, the hospital was responsible for over 7,929 inpatient days, 820 surgeries and 23,346 emergency department visits.
Annual uncompensated care comes to just under $5.5 million, according to the fact sheet.
Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Daves said having a hospital in town was a definite positive in recruiting new business and industry.
“Especially for industries and large manufacturers, quality health care is right up there with infrastructure needs like railroad service,” he said. “Not every industry necessarily needs rail service, but they are all going to want to have access to health care. It’s a quality-of-life issue and it’s a major selling point for the city.
“It’s also a great quality-of-life issue for attracting families and especially retirees. It helps Talladega be perfectly positioned to market to retirees, along with older homes available for great values. People know that their health needs can be taken care of without having to go back and forth to Birmingham.”
Daves also pointed out that the hospital is an economic generator in its own right.
“In addition to the obvious benefit of having a rural hospital in a relatively small community, you’ve got a big economic impact,” he said. “Having a hospital means you have doctors, nurses, staff, and all that trickles down. It’s vital.
“But even aside from that, it’s also a point of pride that we have a fantastic hospital. They were top ranked a year or so ago for infectious disease, and they can take care of a lot of issues without having to go Birmingham.
“If necessary, they will transfer patients to Birmingham, but people should remember that our doctors and nurses here go through the same training as the doctors and nurses in Birmingham do.”
A long history
Although the hospital was dedicated in March 1970, the history of the site actually stretches back much further.
The original building housed a Presbyterian school, The Alabama Synodical College for Girls, which was constructed and opened in 1912 and stayed open until 1921.
The school was built next door to a plantation house, which occupied the land the current hospital sits on, according to Citizens CEO Frank Thomas.
After the school closed, a group of local physicians bought the building and remodeled it as a community hospital. The same group of physicians managed it for the next 21 years, until 1942, when a committee of citizens was formed to direct the institution. The name Citizens stems from this committee, according to a time line provided by the hospital.
Thomas said he found a document dated early 1943, prepared by an insurance company, showing the hospital and the grounds it sat on valued at $247,400. The old plantation house next door, which at that time was referred to as a nurse’s home, was valued at $19,000.
“In the 1960s, the board and community saw the need to build a new hospital and, through the hard work of the board and the help of the local community, donations and grants were secured, providing the capital needed to construct the current hospital,” according to the time line.
Thomas pointed out that the former girls’ school was not in the best condition at that time and was in danger of being condemned if it was not replaced soon.
In November 1966, the board secured a $1 million Hill-Burton grant (a federal program to provide care for patients who could not afford it), a $588,960 Appalachian grant and local pledges of $500,000. Then, starting in March 1967, the debate began on where the new hospital would be located.
“Locations on Battle Street, Sylacauga Highway and Ashland Highway were discussed,” according to the time line. But “there were concerns over losing the funds if the site changed.”
Citing a contemporary newspaper article, Thomas said Dr. C.L. Salter, the senior physician on staff at the time, ended the debate by saying: “We need to quit talking and go ahead and present our plans.”
The new hospital would be located next to the old one, on the site of the old plantation house.
A year later, in March 1968, “Hardy Conner and Jack Hethcox delivered plans and specifications for the hospital to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The City Council approved an arrangement to provide $500,000 in funding, which solidified the final funds needed to initiate construction.”
Bids were taken in May, and ground was broken in June 1968. By December, the addition of a fourth floor, to be shelled in during construction, was approved.
“That was not even part of the original project,” Thomas said. “They didn’t add that in until construction had already started.”
The work was completed, and the current hospital was dedicated on March 22, 1970. Dr. Richard F. Bliss chaired the building committee, and Hethcox was the hospital administrator, according to the plaque in the lobby. Roy C. Burton rounded out the committee.
Burton was also the vice president of the board of trustees, with James Heacock as president and Connor treasurer.
“There was a lot going on in Talladega in the late 1960s and early 1970s,” Thomas said. “The Talladega Superspeedway opened in 1969, and the new City Hall building was dedicated the same year. Talladega High School, the Talladega post office and the Talladega County Judicial Building were completed in the early 1970s.
“All of the planning and construction were completed between 1966 and 1970.”
After the dedication ceremony, hospital staff and the local National Guard Unit moved all of the equipment, then all of the patients, from the old building into the new one. The old building was demolished and paved over for parking not long afterward.
The new hospital flourished, with an obstetrics ward added in 1974, Thomas said.
A lasting partnership
Citizens Hospital was leased to Baptist Health System in September 1991.
“The partnership assured the continued operation of the hospital as a community, not-for-profit medical center, which — through its ministry of healing — allows the community access to educational programs, services and quality standards of practice,” according to the time line.
A new emergency room and outpatient area was announced in the spring of 1992 and were under contract by that fall. In between, the hospital was gifted to BHS that summer.
BHS and Tenet Health entered into a joint venture in 2015, with a “mission to serve the community and provide for high quality health care,” which continues to the present day.
“In 2020, Citizens Baptist Medical Center is an acute rural care hospital licensed with 122 beds.” More than 90 active and courtesy staff physicians represent specialties including cardiology, family practice, general surgery, internal medicine, neurology, nephrology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pediatrics and diagnostic radiology.
“With such an array of physician specialties available, it is only natural that the hospital’s programs and services reflect this diversity to meet the needs of an evolving community.”
A rare asset
Rural, community hospitals are becoming rarer all the time in Alabama.
Pickens County Medical Center, near the Mississippi State line, announced earlier this month it will be closing, and in the story regarding that announcement, Al.com quoted the Alabama Hospital Association as saying “88 percent of rural hospitals operate in the red, and 75 percent of all Alabama hospitals operate in the red.
“In all, 13 hospitals have closed in the last eight years, seven of which were rural … Researchers at the health care analytics firm Chartis Group say that 12 of Alabama’s 45 rural hospitals are ‘most vulnerable’ to closure based on several factors — including revenue, system affiliation and the lack of Medicaid expansion.”
In addition to the obvious benefits, Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks said the value of having a hospital within the city limits is almost immeasurable.
“It obviously gives the city a health care hub, with the emergency room, the access to numerous doctors, nursing homes, rehabilitative care, dentists, eye clinics, dialysis clinics and all the other health care professionals that congregate around a hospital,” she said. “Then there are the numerous jobs associated with a hospital, from the doctors and professionals, to the janitors, building maintenance personnel, cafeteria workers, administrative personnel and technicians”
She added having a hospital within the city limits is definitely a plus for our quality of life.
“It brings in people from the surrounding area who do not have their own health care facilities,” she said. “This in turn brings in more revenue through gasoline and restaurant purchases. It goes without saying that Citizens Baptist Medical Center is an enormous asset for the city of Talladega.”
Dr. Jimmy Davis, who retired after practicing medicine in Talladega for 40 years, also pointed to the advantage of having a hospital close by during situations like the school bus accident in Munford on Monday, March 2.
“You had a hospital less than 20 minutes away from the accident where the kids could be taken to be checked out. None of them were seriously injured, but they could have been,” he said.
Davis said he has seen some significant changes over the years.
“I came here in the summer of 1976, and medical care was already starting to change then. Dr. Hardwick, Dr. Bliss and Dr. Graves were all general practitioners, and all of them did obstetrics,” he said. “Dr. Gurley was the first OBGYN specialist. Dr. Lambert came here about a year before I did, and I was the first internist in Talladega. We had our first pediatricians in town after I got here.
“When I first got here, the ICU was not finished yet. We had our first patients there a couple of months later. But even so, all of us did office, hospital, ICU and nursing home work, but since then, the focus has narrowed.”
He added, “I feel very fortunate that I was able to practice with my daughter before retiring.”
As for what is next at the hospital, Thomas was thoughtfully reflective about the hospital’s mission.
“We are going to continue delivering the high quality care that the community needs while keeping an eye on the future,” he said. “As new technologies come along, we will continue to provide the best care possible. I won’t be here in another 50 years, but I believe this hospital will be.”