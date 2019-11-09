TALLADEGA -- Last week, Citizens Baptist Medical Center and the Baptist Health Foundation honored area chaplains during Pastoral Care Week, according to a press release.
The hospital “recently recognized the volunteer chaplains that serve the community, giving of their time to be of service to others,” the release says.
“The chaplains, who come from various churches across the county, serve in daily and emergency situations. (They) gathered for lunch as Citizens CEO Frank Thomas and others stopped in to express their appreciation for the services the chaplains perform.”
Said Citizens Baptist Medical Center staff Chaplain Barbara Embry, “Most of our chaplains are pastors, and they give of their time to put forth the extra care that is needed to support the community at large.”
She added that she has never seen a more committed group of ministers. Each chaplain is on call three days per month and on backup status monthly. They also serve in schools and any place else they may be needed.”
Citizens chaplains include George and Josephine Armstrong of United Kingdom Living Ministry; Alivia Hardy and Wesley Johnson of Talladega Creek Baptist Church; Vickie Walker, RN/parish nurse; Kory Burel and Scott King, Bemiston Baptist Church; Johnny McKinney of Rocky Mount Baptist Church; Hugh Morris of Mount Canaan Baptist; Cal McIntire of Mt. Olive Baptist Church; Greg Tankersley of Ohatchee Church of God; and Embry and Ola Church of the Champion Church.
Each of the hospital’s chaplains was given a gift bag and thank you card, provided by the care community and Baptist Health Foundation Executive Director Allison Decker Scott.