Cindy Pennington wins GOP primary for Talladega County revenue commissioner (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Cindy Pennington took a giant step Tuesday night toward being sworn in as Talladega County revenue commissioner in October 2021, if not sooner.
Pennington defeated former Revenue Commissioner John Allen in the Republican primary 7,239 votes to 3,919, or 64.88 percent to 35.12 percent. There is no Democratic candidate for the office.
“I want to thank everyone who came out to support me, everyone who supported me throughout this process,” Pennington said Tuesday night after the results were in. “I want to thank the voters of Talladega County for their confidence in me and I look forward to serving every resident of Talladega County as revenue commissioner.”
Allen was appointed revenue commissioner in 2018 by Gov. Kay Ivey after Commissioner Sally Flowers resigned.
Allen, however, put his position in jeopardy when he withheld license revenue owed the County Commission for a period of three months, citing his authority as commissioner. He later conceded his interpretation of this authority was wrong.
The commission reported the non-payment to the state comptroller, who had Allen’s public official bond pulled. Without a bond, Allen was removed from office as a matter of law.
Ivey has not named a replacement, although the office of revenue commissioner has technically been vacant since December.
Because of the way state law is written, the revenue commissioner for Talladega County does not take office until the first day of the fiscal year following the general election, in this case, Oct. 1, 2021. There has been speculation Ivey will appoint the winner of the primary to serve until the full term begins, but her office has not confirmed this.
Not counting the provisional ballots, which will not be opened until next week, 18,445 of Talladega County’s 57,255 registered voters, less than one in three, cast ballots in Tuesday’s primaries.
Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks was elected to his first term two years ago and supervised his first election in that capacity this time. Overall, he said, he was happy with the way things went his first time out.
“I’m cautiously optimistic about my first time,” he said. “There were a couple of early glitches, but all told, I think everything went really well. And I want to take my hat off to every inspector, clerk, deputy, poll worker, registrar and member of my staff who stepped up and did their civic duty today and made it look easy. I look forward to doing it again (for the runoff election) March 31.
The GOP U.S. Senate primary is expected to go to a runoff, with the winner to face incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in November.