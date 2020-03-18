Cindy Pennington officially takes oath as revenue commissioner

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Cindy Pennington took the oath of office as Talladega County Revenue Commissioner at the courthouse on The Square on Wednesday afternoon.
Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff administered the oath. Pennington’s husband, Adam, held the Bible, and her sons, Nick and Lucas, witnessed the ceremony.
Lucas also led the Pledge of Allegiance. Cindy Pennington is sworn in as Talladega County revenue commissioner Wednesday. Her husband, Adam, holds the Bible, as Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff administers the oath. Behind her are her two sons, Nick and Lucas.
Pennington worked in the Revenue Office for more than three decades.
She was recently elected to the term beginning in October 2021 and was then appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to the unexpired term of Sally Flowers last week.
“I’m anxious to get started,” she said, adding she was looking forward to working with the employees in the Revenue Office, the county commission and the state Revenue Office, as well as all the municipalities and schools in the area, and asked everyone to pray for her and her staff going forward.
She also specifically mentioned her two deputy commissioners, Carolyn Garrett in the License Division and Patti Waites in the Property Division.