TALLADEGA -- The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce had to cancel its annual awards banquet in January due to the threat of inclement weather, but according to Executive Director Jason Daves, “We’ve still got some awards to give out.”
“We weren’t able to reschedule for a time that worked for Shocco Springs and for our guest speaker, so we’re going to be giving out awards at different Chamber events over the next month or so,” he said.
The awards for Nonprofit of the Year and Citizen of the Year were presented Thursday evening during a business after hours event at First Bank of Alabama; the winners were the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind and Cindy Pennington, respectively.
“You can’t go anywhere in Talladega without running across AIDB,” Millie Chastain, second vice president of the Chamber board of directors, said when presenting the nonprofit award. “You have the schools for the deaf and blind in the heart of the city, Industries for the Blind, E.H. Gentry and the Helen Keller School coming into town.”
She also cited the new Joe Tom Armbrester Agricultural Center and partnerships with the Presbyterian Home for Children to provide affordable housing for AIDB graduates and First Bank of Alabama for hiring blind and deaf employees to work with blind and deaf customers.
The institute and AIDB President Dr. John Mascia were also recently honored with a medal from the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office.
“The honors have been flowing in,” Chastain said. “Dr. Mascia describes the children (at AIDB) as ‘deaf, blind and limitless.’ They give them the opportunity to truly become limitless.”
In accepting the award, Mascia said, “It truly is an honor to work here, with wonderful staff and wonderful students, and to be a part of this wonderful community … The students enrich us more than we could ever enrich them.”
The other nominees for Nonprofit of the Year were Armstrong-Osborne Library, Coosa Valley Resources for Women, FIRST Family Services, Lincoln Food Pantry, MGH Equestrian Center, Pages for Pam, Red Door Kitchen, Ribbons of Hope, Samaritan House, Sunshine Saturday/The Burton Center, the Talladega County school system, The Historic Ritz Theatre, TOP Trails and the Presbyterian Home For Children.
Outgoing board member Barbara Embry presented Pennington’s award.
“A citizen of the year should be honest, should have a spirit of excellence and integrity, should always know what needs to be done and do it with grace and poise,” Embry said. “I have presented this award for the last three years, and everyone has deserved it, including this person.
“You see this person everywhere around Talladega, doing Talladega, working on large tasks. Will you please join me in celebrating Cindy Pennington.”
Pennington thanked the Chamber and the bank, in particular, for hosting Thursday’s event and for encouraging their employees to be active in the community.
“I love Talladega and I am thankful to have grown up here and thankful that I can raise my own children here,” she said.
Daves said Pennington “could not be more deserving” of the award.
The other nominees included Chad Thomas, Valerie Burrage, Stephani Burton and Lauren Deal.
Annual Chamber awards to be presented at upcoming events include Businesses of the Year for Talladega, Lincoln and Munford, and the Valor First Responder of the Year.
The next Chamber event, Daves said, will be March 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Griffin Laser Engraving in Lincoln.