SYLACAUGA – The City Schools Foundation handed out its Joseph B. Morton Excellence in Education Awards on Thursday to end the 2018-19 academic year.
The awards were presented to the educator, support person and volunteer who excelled in their roles within the school system during the year.
Cindy Cleveland was selected Educator of the Year, while Lisa Garrett was chosen Support Personnel of the Year. Tim Allen won the Volunteer of the Year Award.
Jane Vaughn, Foundation president, said these awards have been presented by the SCSF since 1996.
“All three are most-deserving for the outstanding way they make a difference in the lives of our students,” she said. “The Foundation is so appreciative to all teachers, staff and volunteers for what they exhibit daily in our schools.
“It is such a privilege to honor these individuals who have given so selflessly of their time, devotion, commitment and passion to our students in our system. These awards are a small token of our appreciation for what they have done this school year.”
Cleveland is a 20-year veteran and serves as an early literacy teacher at Indian Valley Elementary School.
“She is a cutting edge educator who literally serves as a 21st century catalyst who seeks to transform the lives of children through innovative practices,” said Cleveland’s principal, Dr. Monte Abner. “She embodies and encapsulates the true essence of what it is to be a teacher -- one who inspires others to not only hope and dream, but to also believe that anything is possible.”
Abner added Cleveland always puts the needs of students and family first, and constantly seeks ways to improve their learning outcomes.
“Cindy, without a doubt, is an exceptional teacher, one who seeks to transform the lives of her children by motivating them hard to reach, and imparting love and mutual respect,” he said. “She does not work or serve for awards or accolades, but simply to inspire and impact all those she comes in contact with each day.”
The principal said when he thinks of Cleveland, he believes 20th century writer William Arthur Ward sums it best: “The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.”
Garrett has been Child Nutrition Program manager at Indian Valley since 2001.
Abner said Garrett’s love for the children she serves is demonstrated by her knowing the name and face of every student in the school.
“It is her heartfelt desire to see that no child goes hungry and, to this end, Mrs. Garrett continually seeks ways to protect children from food insecurity,” he said.
Last year, Garrett wanted to expand the school breakfast program by changing it to Breakfast in the Classroom, Abner said. Believing that a hungry child cannot learn, she wanted to make school breakfast more accessible to all students, he said. The program has been a huge success.
“Under her leadership, Mrs. Garrett has taken school lunch to new heights,” he said.
He went on to say Garrett does more than provide food.
“She provides hearty, nutritious meals that are seasoned with much love for each child,” he said. “Her passion for our students and the professionalism (with) which she runs her kitchen are exemplary.”
Julie Green, principal of Pinecrest Elementary, said Allen has supported the school for many years as the father of three children. His contributions are behind-the-scenes, such as providing refreshments for school activities or contributing to classroom resources.
For two consecutive years, Allen has focused on demonstrating his appreciation for the faculty and staff by providing a coffee bar, Green said.
“This massive coffee bar is set up for one week and provides a multitude of flavors and toppings,” Green said. “The impact on the school is immediate. Walking into the school, knowing you can start your day with a decadent cup of coffee is a fabulous treat for the staff.
“Pinecrest is very thankful for Tim Allen. He is a cheerleader for the staff and has demonstrated great kindness to them.”