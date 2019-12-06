TALLADEGA -- The fourth annual Christmas on the Square in Talladega began Friday night, when the festivities included the lighting of a 20-foot tall Christmas tree.
The event will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Attendees can shop in Vendors Village and try out the free ice skating rink. Food trucks are available for those who get hungry, and The Ritz Theatre will screen films Saturday at 10:30 a.m., noon and 4 p.m., and present two live showings of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life Live!: The 1946 Radio Broadcast’ on Sunday at 2 and 4:30 p.m.