TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Christmas parade will be Monday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m., with the theme of “An Old Fashioned Christmas,” according to a press release from the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s parade will be led by the Talladega College Marching Tornadoes, and Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins will serve as this year’s grand marshal, the release says.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Battle and Haynes streets and travel west down Battle Street, around The Square and ending at the intersection of Spring Street, just like last year.
The parade, as in past years, will also serve as an informal lead-in to Talladega’s Christmas on the Square, which will take place Dec. 6-8.
“Parade participants must register with the Greater Talladega Area Chamber of Commerce by Monday, Nov. 25,” according to the release. “Entry forms and more information can be found online at www.talladegalincolnchamber.com or by visiting the Chamber of Commerce in Talladega.
The first weekend in December will mark the fourth annual Christmas on the Square in Talladega, as well as the first Christmas on the Square to be handled entirely in house. Previous years had involved a marketing company from Birmingham.
According to City Manager Beth Cheeks, this year’s event will be a mix of old and new, including the return of free ice skating in front of the courthouse and the lighting of a 20-foot tall Christmas tree that also plays music and has synchronized lights.
The event will also feature appearances by Mr. and Miss Christmas in Talladega, who will be crowned at a contest at Harwell Auditorium on Nov. 16. Proceeds from the contest go to benefit the Talladega County Department of Human Resources Foster Child Christmas Program.
Contestants will compete in categories including baby (0 to 23 months), tiny (2 to 3 years), petite (4 to 5 years), mini (6 years), little (7 to 8 years), preteen (9 to 10), junior teen (11 to 12), teen (13 to 15) and 16 and over.
The baby through mini pageants will begin at 11 a.m., and the others will start at 2 p.m.
Christmas on the Square will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and run that night until 9. Events Saturday will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
The Christmas on the Square Facebook page encourages everyone to “immerse yourself in Christmas shopping from vendors of all sorts in Vendor Village or hop on the popular ice skating rink!
“Food trucks will be parked along the Historic Courthouse Square to feed you and your family all weekend long. Santa's Workshop will be open and will include a new toy this year that all kids will love! Stay tuned for the special toy announcement! Bring your family to meet Santa and watch our Christmas Tree Light Show.”
For more information, or to sign up to be a sponsor or vendor, please visit www.talladega.com.