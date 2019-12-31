‘Christmas for Kids’ fundraiser collects toys for more than 30 area children

SYLACAUGA -- The 2019 Christmas for Kids fundraiser collected more than 30 toys to deliver to area children this holiday season.
“This year we raised about $3,000 to purchase the toys,” Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson said.
The fundraiser is a partnership between the Sylacauga Police Department and the Coosa Valley Ministerial Association.
The purpose of the fundraiser is to purchase Christmas gifts for children in the care of the Talladega County Department of Human Resources.
“This year, we were able to provide gifts to 24 foster children in south Talladega County and nine who are in the care of SAFE (Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement),” Johnson said. “We have been doing this for about three years now. Helping foster children in the community means a lot to us as a department, and we want to do what we can to help make sure they have a Merry Christmas.”
The donations were also tax deductible, Johnson added.
Johnson said once the donations were received, the department shopped locally to purchase the gifts, which were then delivered to the Talladega County DHR.
“It’s something we plan to continue each Christmas,” he said.
