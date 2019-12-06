For Oakley West, Christmastime is about seeing families’ faces light up by providing trees that might do the same.
West owns Westwood Plantations, a 14-acre Christmas tree farm on Pinewood Drive in Munford that nurtures around 3,000 trees of various types and stages of development, from the smallest saplings to the chop-down ready. Work for West doesn’t start during the holiday rush that comes when the farm opened to the public in November.
“There is always work throughout the year,” West said. “They don’t naturally grow in a Christmas tree shape, you have to have to shape them that way. We spend a lot of time just labeling and marking what’s for sale and what’s not.”
Growing trees, and a family business, takes time. Westwood Plantations was the brainchild of West’s Father, Rick West, who began growing trees at the farm 22 years ago and opened to the public in 2004, operating the farm until his death last year.
“It’s something that dad had always wanted to do, he loved kids,” West said. “It just became a real family thing.”
After years spent assisting his father in mowing grass, trimming trees and sowing saplings, West has taken over management of the farm.
According to West, it takes at least eight years to grow a solid six-foot tree ready to wrap in lights and place in a living room.
“You can get a six- or seven-foot tree in four years, but it will be thin,” West said. “It takes four more to grow and shape it into a strong tree.”
It takes even longer to grow some of the massive trees that Westwood Plantations produces. A 26-foot tree from the farm is on display this year in downtown Anniston.
Westwood Plantations offers classic Leyland and Murray Cypress trees as well as old-fashioned cedars. A Blue Ice Cypress, one that West said naturally appears as if it is frozen over, won’t be ready yet this year, but looks promising for Christmas 2020.
West said his farm is always looking for ways to make the tree-buying process more of an experience. The farm offers photo shoots and appearances with Santa Claus during its business hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
“We want to give a reason to bring the children out and keep them involved,” West said. “We want it to be a family fun day where they can stay and make memories. They should spend a few hours, not a few minutes.”
Westwood isn’t the only provider of choose-your-own Christmas trees in northeast Alabama.
Ridgewood Farms in Lenlock is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas Eve, while Red Road Christmas Tree Farm in Anniston will open select days in December. Matt’s Christmas Tree Farm, also in Munford, offers a selection of Virginia Pine and Leyland Cypress.